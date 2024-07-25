Best Static-HV Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks, more

The Static-HV is a great Warzone SMG that performs particularly well at medium range, especially when used with a meta loadout.

Added in Season 5, the Static-HV is Call of Duty’s rendition of the Kel-Tec P50. Much like its real-world counterpart, this SMG features a fast fire rate and a large magazine. It also offers excellent mobility stats and fast handling, making it one of the most well-rounded guns in the game.

One drawback to the Static-HV is that its TTK is slightly slower than competitors like the Superi 46 and FJX Horus. As a result, it isn’t the strongest up close. However, its impressive versatility and low recoil make it a powerful sniper support weapon and a generally competitive submachine gun.

In many ways, the Static-HV plays similarly to the FSS Hurricane, albeit with a far superior TTK and damage profile. Those who enjoyed using the now-forgotten MW2 SMG back in the day will feel right at home with this newcomer.

Best Static-HV Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Garrote-8 Long Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Spry 24 Light Stock

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Dexerto

With the Static-HV Being such a versatile SMG, it’s best to build into this and make it more powerful at medium range, allowing it to go head-to-head with assault rifles. The Garrote-8 Long Barrel is a great option for this, boosting its effective range and bullet velocity by 25%.

However, a big downside of this otherwise perfect barrel is that it greatly reduces mobility, which can make getting around a hassle. To fix this problem, equip the Spry 37 Light Stock, which keeps the Static-HV feeling snappy and responsive, albeit at the cost of added gun kick.

Thankfully, this increased gun kick is hardly noticeable, as the Static-HV is a low-recoil weapon with an almost exclusively vertical recoil pattern. This becomes even more true when using both the Quartermaster Suppressor and XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop, which provide a combined 15% improvement to vertical recoil and 20% to horizontal recoil.

A big flaw of the Static-HV is its clumsy iron sights, which can be tricky to use at the best of times. Therefore, a meta optic like the JAK Glassless Optic is extremely useful, as it makes spotting and tracking enemies much easier.

Best Static-HV class: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time – Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time

Perk 2: Sleight of Hand – Reload faster

Perk 3: Tempered – Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three

Perk 4: High Alert – Vision pulse when spotted by an enemy plater outside of view

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

The Static-HV is at its best when you push other teams and play fast. Double Time is a must-have perk for this, as it lets you quickly traverse Warzone’s maps. Equally, Sleight of Hand improves reload speed, reducing downtime between gunfights and making it less likely you’ll get caught reloading. This meta perk combination makes pushing other squads and coming out victorious much easier.

However, Warzone isn’t just about getting kills; resource management is just as important. Tempered helps a lot in this regard, reducing the amount of armor plates needed for a full heal from 3 to 2. This not only helps save plates for when they are needed most but also speeds up the healing process, letting you get back into the fight faster.

Survival is also invaluable in Warzone, which is exactly why High Alert is such a popular option in the community. Getting extra information on enemy whereabouts whenever they aim at you isn’t just great for awareness, but it also reduces the chances of being downed without getting a chance to react.

Warzone’s equipment meta has long since settled, with a Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade being the best all-around options. The Throwing Knife can be used to quickly finish off downed targets to save ammo, while a Smoke Grenade helps create cover in a pinch, which is especially useful in late-game scenarios where you need to cross exposed, open areas.

How to unlock the Static-HV

The Static-HV can be unlocked by completing Sector 6 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Alternatively, extracting the new SMG in Zombies will also unlock it, which is a great method if you have a friend willing to drop it for you.

Best Static-HV alternative in Warzone

The AMR9 has a lot in common with the Static-HV, with both having slightly slower TTKs but great accuracy and low recoil to make up for it. Arguably, the Static-HV is better due to its fast handling, but the AMR9 is still an incredibly underrated weapon.

For more top-tier alternatives, check out the Best SMGs and Best ARs that are dominating the Warzone Meta right now. You’ll also want to stay on top of the Weekly Challenges and Ranked Play rewards that are up for grabs this season.

