Best Static-HV MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks, more

The Static-HV is a strong weapon in MW3 regardless of how you build it, but a meta loadout turns it into one of the best weapons in multiplayer.

Introduced in Season 5, the Static-HV is a powerful SMG that ranks amongst the best options in 6v6. This is largely thanks to its impressive versatility, with it being one of the most well-rounded submachine guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Its greatest strengths are its large magazine, fast fire rate, and rapid mobility. These combine to make the Static-HV a great option for rushing and flanking, while its low recoil means you can stretch out its range when necessary.

Article continues after ad

In practice, the Static-HV looks and feels a lot like a superpowered version of the FSS Hurricane. Those who missed using the MW2 gun, which is far from competitive in this year’s game, will love this powerful successor.

Best Static-HV MW3 loadout

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Auger 840 Light Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Rear Grip: Thar-V1.2 Grip

Dexerto

Ideally, you want the Static-HV to feel as mobile as possible while retaining its excellent recoil control and handling. The Paracord Grip is the most impactful attachment for this, having no downsides yet improving multiple key stats like sprint to fire speed and horizontal recoil.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Likewise, the Thar-V1.2 Grip also has no cons, with it being a purely beneficial attachment. This rear grip improves hipfire and Tactical Stance accuracy, giving the SMG a boost in close-range gunfights where these are often preferred.

Next is the Quartermaster Suppressor, a muzzle that silences outgoing fire and reduces recoil by up to 23%. It does slow down ADS Speed and sprint to fire speed, but these are already so fast that it hardly matters, especially with the Auger 840 Light Barrel equipped, which boosts these stats and more to make the Static-HV hypermobile.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the Static-HV’s iron sights aren’t ideal, as they don’t provide clear sightlines and can be rather obstructive. To get around this, use a meta optic like the JAK Glassless Optic. While this is the community’s preferred choice, other good options include the MORS Dot Sight, Cronen Mini Pro, and Slate Reflector.

Best Static-HV class: Perks and Equipment

Vest: Engineer Vest

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Gear 2: Compression Plate

Lethal: Drill Charge

Tactical: Shock Stick (x2)

Dexerto

The Engineer Vest is the most versatile vest in multiplayer, providing four perks, both lethal slots, and a Field Upgrade. Additionally, it lets you spot enemy equipment through walls, making it less likely that you stumble into someone else’s Claymore or Proximity Mine for an untimely death.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll also want to equip both Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo to take advantage of this loadout’s suppressor. These meta perks combine to silence your footsteps and stop you from appearing on enemy UAVs. This stealthy combo makes flanking and repositioning without being noticed much easier, which is great for racking easy kills.

For situations where you can’t catch enemies off guard, the Commando Gloves and Compression Plate perks come in clutch. These provide a range of useful benefits for taking gunfights, including a faster sprint to fire speed, the ability to reload while sprinting, and instant health regen after every kill.

Article continues after ad

While your choice of equipment largely comes down to personal preference, a Shock Stick and Drill Charge work well together. These are both powerful tools to punish stationary players by either electrocuting them or blowing them up. Either way, you can use them to pressure campers who refuse to move.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Static-HV

The Static-HV can be unlocked by completing Sector 6 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Alternatively, extracting the new SMG in Zombies will also unlock it, which is the fastest method if you know someone willing to drop it for you.

Article continues after ad

Best Static-HV alternative in MW3

Dexerto

Much like the Static-HV, the Rival-9 is an extremely mobile SMG that performs well both up close and at medium range. The Rival-9 has quite a lot more recoil than the Static-HV, but makes up for that with its superior handling stats.

These aren’t the only meta SMGs you can use, with the likes of the Superi 46, FJX Horus, and WSP-9 all being highly competitive options in current meta, For a better idea of what weapons are available, check out MW3’s full gun list.