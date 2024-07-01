Underrated Modern Warfare 3 SMG is slowly taking over Warzone meta

The Warzone SMG meta is fairly locked in, with the Superi 46 being the go-to short-range weapon of choice — but some other guns are quietly challenging for that top spot, and this one in particular may be well worth trying.

The Superi is no doubt a powerful SMG with a great fire rate, recoil control, and mobility. But, as with any gun in Call of Duty, sometimes it just doesn’t quite mesh perfectly with your play style.

If you’re a hyper-aggressive player that loves getting into opponents’ faces, then the FJX Horus might be the perfect gun to swap to.

Here’s the best FJX Horus class if you want to try it:

Stock : Ripper Light Stock

: Ripper Light Stock Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Magazine : 60 Round Drum

: 60 Round Drum Rear Grip: Lull-9M Grip

Activision

This build should keep you accurate without losing much mobility or speed, though you could also switch out the Lull-9M Grip for a Martis Heavy Barrel to improve accuracy even further.

While we don’t always recommend using an optic on your SMGs, as their short range naturally means better performance if you can max out with other attachments.

However, the Horus iron sight isn’t the nicest to use and can be a bit distracting. But, if you happen to like the iron sights, it could be worth opting for a non-optic attachment.

As far as SMGs in Warzone go, the FJX Horus can definitely hang with the Superi 46, and they are by and far the two top submachine guns in the game. For that reason it’s well worth testing out and seeing how you like it in comparison.