Best Superi 46 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Warzone Season 4 adds the Superi 46, a new SMG that offers a great balance of mobility and ease of use. Here’s the best Superi 46 loadout to get the most out of this meta submachine gun.

The Season 4 update introduced both the Superi 46 and Kar98k. Just like the Kar98k, the Superi 46 is a fantastic weapon for those who enjoy a run-and-gun playstyle.

It is remarkably well-rounded, with the Superi 46 having incredible mobility, good recoil control, and fast handling. The community’s early impressions suggest this new submachine gun is already one of the best guns in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

If that ends up being true is something only time will tell. Regardless, you’ll want this meta loadout for the Superi 46 to get the most out of it in Warzone.

Best Superi 46 Warzone loadout

Activision The Superi 46 offers a fantastic balance of mobility and ease of use.

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Lux 30 Heavy Barrel

Lux 30 Heavy Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

It’s possible to build the Superi 46 to have unmatched mobility. This approach makes sense in multiplayer where everything is so fast-paced. However, in Warzone, it’s better to make a more well-rounded build that allows the Superi 46 to compete at both close and medium range.

To do this, you’ll need to equip both the Lux 30 Heavy Barrel and Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider. When used together, these improve recoil control by around 25%. This makes it much easier to keep the Superi 46 on target, even at longer distances where other SMGs struggle.

Since the Superi 46 is an SMG, it’s best to improve its handling where possible. No one wants to use a sluggish submachine gun. Thankfully, running the DR-6 Handstop and Phantom Grip avoids that. These boost a variety of key mobility and handling stats, with the most notable being a 19% boost to ADS Speed and 31% improvement to Sprint To Fire Speed.

Round off this Superi 46 Warzone build with the 40 Round Mag. Though it isn’t ideal, this is the largest magazine that can be equipped on the Superi 46. This is a limitation, but it does reload fairly quickly. Plus, the Superi 46’s slower fire rate means those 40 rounds last longer than they would with other SMGs.

Best Superi 46 class: Perks & equipment

Perk 1: Double Time Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer Fall from higher heights without taking fatal damage.

Mountaineer Perk 3: Tracker Enemies leave behind a footprint trail and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from enemy teams.

Tracker Perk 4: Birdseye Your UAV, Portable Radar, or UAV Tower shows the heading of the enemy for your squad and detects players using Ghost.

Birdseye Lethal: C4 Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely when the equipment is deployed.

C4 Tactical: Flash Grenade Blinds and deafens targets.

Flash Grenade

With the Superi 46 being so mobile, you’ll want to use Warzone perks that play around that strength. For this reason, Double Time and Mountaineer are a great combination, boosting Tactical Sprint and reducing movement penalties after falling.

Equally, this SMG’s incredible mobility means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to hunt enemies down for extra kills. To facilitate this, use Tracker, revealing nearby enemy footsteps, and making it impossible for other teams to escape.

Birdseye partners extremely well with the other three perks. It helps you hunt down other teams even more effectively by canceling out Ghost. With Tracker revealing their footsteps, and Birdseye countering Ghost, there is no way for other teams to avoid you.

Finally, the Superi 46 is at its best when you use equipment that helps with pushing other Warzone squads. A C4 works great for pressuring other teams using cover, allowing you to run in for easy kills. Similarly, a Flash Grenade leaves those affected blind and unable to fight back.

How to unlock Superi 46 in Warzone

To get the Superi 46 in Warzone, you’ll need to complete Sector 6 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This requires a total of 20 Battle Pass tokens if starting from scratch.

Best alternative to Superi 46 in Warzone

Following its buffs in Season 4, the FJX Horus is now a fantastic option as it has great mobility, damage range, and recoil control. It has a lot in common with the Superi 46, with both dominating up close.

For more top-tier SMGs, you should also consider using these meta loadouts for the WSP-9, Striker, and Striker 9. They are all strong options that will increase your odds of winning more Warzone matches.