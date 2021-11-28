How to fix CoD Vanguard dev error 5537

One of the more annoying Call of Duty: Vanguard glitches players have encountered is dev error 5537. Although there aren’t many fixes available right now, there are a handful of ways to avoid the error code.

CoD Vanguard has been plagued by a number of bugs and glitches since the game launched on November 5.

Some glitches are more difficult for players to deal with than others, like the Dead Drop glitch that grants players an unlimited supply of high-level killstreaks.

One bug that players have been running into that’s a pain is the dev error 5537, and we’re here to help you avoid it.

CoD Vanguard dev error 5537 fixes

Dev error 5537 is triggered by the player attempting to alter their operative’s appearance in the multiplayer menu, which will crash the game and not save the changes made to the operators outfit.

While Sledgehammer hasn’t released an official fix for the bug yet, there are some ways to avoid the error code for PC and console players alike.

Here are some steps to take to avoid the dreaded dev error 5537:

Verify game files

Open Battle.net client Select Vanguard, then Options, and click ‘Scan and Repair’ Begin the scan and allow it to finish Implement any repairs the Scan recommends (this could happen automatically) Restart the game

Avoid changing character appearance

A more drastic approach, but one that is guaranteed to avoid the dev error 5537: Simply do not change your character’s outfit, at least until Sledgehammer release a fix to this error.

Update graphics driver

Download and install Driver Easy Run the software, and click ‘Scan Now’ Once Scan is complete, install updates that are recommended Restart Vanguard

Following these steps helps you avoid the dreaded dev error glitch, and for the player’s sake, we hope Vanguard developers release a fix soon.