Best GPMG-7 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The GPMG-7 is a powerful LMG in Black Ops 6 that dominates at medium to long range, and using the best loadout possible ensures that you’ll have a true meta contender.

There’s no doubt that assault rifles like the AK-74 and Model L are strong in this year’s Call of Duty, but they aren’t the only automatic weapons capable of winning gunfights from afar. For that, LMGs are actually your best option, and the GPMG-7 is one of the strongest available.

However, you can’t just select it and expect to dominate immediately. For that, you’ll need to use this GPMG-7 loadout that utilizes the best attachments, perks, and equipment possible.

Best GPMG-7 loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Dexerto

Since the GPMG-7’s effective range is so excellent, you don’t have to worry about improving it at all. However, you will want to improve recoil control to take advantage of its impressive damage, and using the Compensator does just that by reducing recoil gun kick by 30%.

Likewise, the Ranger Foregrip also improves recoil, albeit horizontal recoil instead. It even boosts sprint speed to raise the GPMG’s mobility to be more in line with an assault rifle, which is amazing considering its damage output. But why stop there? You can further boost mobility with the Balanced Stock, which raises strafe speed, movement speed, and aim walking speed all in one.

Keeping with the theme of making the GPMG-7 feel as snappy as possible, the Quickdraw Grip boosts ADS speed by a very respectable 20%. Even with this attachment, it still doesn’t have fast handling, but this is still much better than what the gun starts out with. It at least makes the handling fast enough to be viable and not an active hindrance.

For the final attachment, we recommend using a meta optic like the Kepler Microflex. This comes in handy when trying to gun down enemies at long range or in other situations where its iron sights aren’t precise enough.

Best GPMG-7 class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Specialty

Combat Specialty: Strategist

Strategist Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Dispatcher

Dispatcher Perk 3: Gearhead

Gearhead Wildcard: Perk Greed (Bankroll)

Perk Greed (Bankroll) Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Dexerto

While using the GPMG-7, you’ll be constantly taking up positions that let you see over and control key areas of the map. This makes the Strategist combat specialty a great choice, as it lets you spot enemy equipment and Field Upgrades for your team.

To benefit from Strategist, you’ll need three Green Perks. There are several good options, but Flak Jacket is the best with an LMG, reducing damage from enemy explosives and making it harder for the other team to take you down.

For the other two perks, use Dispatcher and Gearhead. Dispatcher is great for calling in constant Scout Pulses and UAVs, keeping your team informed on the enemy’s location at all times. As for Gearhead, it doubles how many Field Upgrade charges you have, letting you place multiple Spring Mines to cut off any flank routes that would otherwise be problematic.

To round off the loadout, a Frag provides a classic lethal that can be cooked to explode at just the right moment, and a Flashbang blinds enemies, leaving them vulernable and easy to finish off. Both of these are useful in situations where you want to be more aggressive and need a little extra to come out on top.

GPMG-7 Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Highly competitive TTK Sluggish handling Fast fire rate Below average mobility Great damage range Very slow reload speed Large magazine Not versatile at all

The GPMG-7 is a strong weapon that is underrated in Black Ops 6. While it may not be a top-tier meta gun, there’s no doubt that it can still be seriously strong in the right hands. It’s especially good if you need to hold down a lane or apply pressure to the enemy team from a power position.

Like the other LMGs in this game, the GPMG-7 has an exceptional TTK and deals a lot of damage. Equally, it offers plenty of range, so you won’t have to worry about being outgunned by anything. It also has an almost purely vertical recoil pattern, which makes it easy to control for both controller and MnK players alike.

The biggest downside to using the GPMG-7 is that it has slow handling and mobility, limiting its usefulness on smaller maps and in game modes where you need to push the objective. If you can look past that, it’s a very good gun and well worth trying if you fancy something a little different to the generic assault rifles everyone else is using.

How to unlock the GPMG-7

You can unlock the GPMG-7 by reaching Level 52, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts and to build as you wish.

Best GPMG-7 alternative

Dexerto

While Black Ops 6’s other LMGs seem the obvious choice, the XM4 is a better alternative, as it offers a similarly fast rate of fire to the GPMG-7. Both guns also have comparable TTKs, making them direct competitors, but the GPMG has better range and the XM4 has better handling, so pick whichever suits your playstyle.

For more options to use on your next loadout, check out our tier list that features all of the guns in the game, as well as the best assault rifles, best SMGs, and best sniper rifles to use in the current meta.