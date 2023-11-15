All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies perks and effects

The Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 has been met with widespread praise, despite initial concerns from players over how it would work. But one question many of you are asking is what exactly are all the perks in Modern Warfare Zombies, and what do they do?

Treyarch developed Zombies for Modern Warfare 3, taking a completely different spin on the once-popular mode to give it a new lease of life, and it has paid off so far, despite its departure from the round-based gameplay fans are used to.

Article continues after ad

The mode also gives players their first look at the new Urzikstan map coming to Warzone when that launches in Season 1, making the excitement even more palpable for Zombies.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re looking to stay ahead of the game and fully figure out all the perks to find out what’s best for you, here they are.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MW3 Zombies perks & effects

Perk Effect Deadshot Daiquiri Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage. Death Perception Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are more easily spotted. Elemental Pop Every bullet fired has a chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect—Brain Rot, Cyro Freeze, Dead Wire, Napalm Burst, or Shatter Blast. Jugger-Nog Increases maximum health. PhD Flopper Diving to prone triggers an explosion. The explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving. Immunity from area-of-effect damage from weapons you are using. Quick Revive Reduce the health regeneration delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%. Speed Cola Drink to reload and replate armor faster. Stamin-Up Increases run and sprint speed. Tombstone Soda On death, you create a tombstone stash at that location, containing your backpack inventory in the next game.

Those are all the perks currently in Modern Warfare Zombies and what they do, giving you the knowledge to be at your best at all times so you can plow through the hordes of the undead.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 guides:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person