Modern Warfare 3 devs troll cheaters for using Zombies Ray Gun in multiplayer

Some pesky Modern Warfare 3 cheaters have found a way to take the insanely powerful Zombies Ray Gun into multiplayer lobbies. Cracking down, devs are now trolling anyone abusing the exploit.

As with any new CoD release, there’s always bound to be a few issues, especially close to launch. While the RICOCHET anticheat system has helped prevent a good amount of cheating in recent years, it isn’t exactly flawless.

When players do find ways to ‘break’ the game or ruin the experience for others, devs have a tendency to shut them down in the most amusing way possible. We’ve seen everything from zero-damage bullets to making players invisible, we’ve seen a wide range of hilarious tricks.

Now, we can add another to the list on the Modern Warfare 3 side. In light of a game-breaking exploit, one allowing cheaters to use the Ray Gun in multiplayer matches, devs are now flipping the script.

This particular exploit came into focus shortly after MW3’s Season 1 update. Players figured out a way to bring the beloved Zombies Ray Gun over to the multiplayer side of the game. Naturally, given its extreme power, it didn’t exactly give teams a fair fight.

Looking to stamp down on anyone abusing this issue, devs have now initiated a new troll. “Players illicitly accessing the Ray Gun in multiplayer will now inflict self-damage upon use,” they shared on December 12.

As it says on the box, anyone bringing a Ray Gun to the fight will now be mortally wounding themselves instead. Anytime they try to fire on unsuspecting foes, that significant damage will be returning straight up the barrel and into their Operator.

Given the amusing ‘fix’ for the issue, the community was delighted in response to the news. “You love to see it,” and “that’s hilarious” littering the replies on Twitter.

Though of course, not everyone is sold on what’s being labeled a “band aid fix.” For others, while it’s amusing at first, they’d rather just see a flatout ban to anyone ruining the fun online.