When will Battlefield 2042 be on EA Play?

Andrew Highton . 2 hours ago

Battlefield 2042 is available on a number of different platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but when will EA and DICE’s war shooter be coming to EA Play?

EA Play is a paid subscription service in which fans of EA titles can get instant access to a huge range of the company’s extensive catalog. From FIFA to Madden to Mass Effect, the service already has plenty of top-tier titles to choose from.

Interestingly, Battlefield 4, Battlefield V, and Battlefield 1 are all available to members, and Battlefield 2042 isn’t exactly an older game like its predecessors, but it has been out a while. The game’s lifecycle has been an up and down journey so far with the game getting off to a rough start with fans wanting refunds, to players now enjoying it thanks to Season One: Zero Hour.

To try and tempt more players, it begs the question — when will Battlefield 2042 be coming to EA Play?

Battlefield 2042 on EA Play: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam & Origin

So far, EA has yet to make any comment with regards to Battlefield 2042 being free to EA Play subscribers, so we’d imagine it still may some time yet until the developer/publisher adds it to the already stellar selection of titles.

Players have also been wondering if Battlefield 2042 is available to Xbox Game Pass members, to which the answer is also very similar.

How long until Battlefield 2042 comes to EA Play?

Using previous Battlefield games as an example, Battlefield V was released on September 4, 2018, and EA announced on June 8, 2019, that Battlefield 2042 would be available to play on EA Play.

This represents a 9-month gap between the game’s release and it being added to the library. Going off of this logic, we could maybe expect to see Battlefield 2042 come to EA Play at some point during August 2022.

Obviously, we’ll need to wait for an official announcement from EA, and if that happens, we’ll be sure to update this guide with all the details.

For more Battlefield 2042 news and guides, check out our other content:

Battlefield 2042 1.1 patch notes | Battlefield 2042 player count | Next Battlefield game’s story campaign possibly leaked in job listing | Every Battlefield 2042 map & mode | Every Specialist in Battlefield 2042 | How to claim Battlefield 2042 Prime Gaming rewards