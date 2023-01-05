How many people play Battlefield 4? Player count in 2023

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

With Battlefield 4 stepping aside for Battlefield V and 2042, many are wondering if people are still playing the loved title. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Battlefield 4 player count in 2023 to prove this is far from a dead game.

Before Battlefield 2042, the last two entries of the franchise took players back to the muddy trenches of World War combat. It had been quite some time since Battlefield had a modern-day edge to it, but that changed with Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 2042’s indifferent launch has seen many players flock to Battlefield V for their large-scale skirmishes, whereas some have even headed back to the near-futuristic confines of Battlefield 4.

This begs the question, how many people are playing Battlefield 4 in 2023, and what’s the current player count? Here’s everything we know using Steam Charts for our data, which can be extrapolated and used to give an idea of the wider figures across other platforms.

Updated January 5, 2023, with fresh player count information.

DICE Battlefield 4’s average player count has been a lot higher than most would’ve expected.

What’s Battlefield 4’s player count in 2023?

If we take a look at the last 30 days, we have seen the average number of Battlefield 4 players increase to 1,939.1, up considerably from the beginning of November’s total of 1,329.2

Both of these figures show that the game is still able to retain its player count with consistent figures in the 1,300-2,000 range many months after Battlefield 2042’s release date.

Previously, during the build-up to Battlefield 2042 back in October 2021, the fourth main game in the series saw a huge boost in its all-time peak with 12,342 players enjoying the game simultaneously on Steam.

The figures then dropped drastically by the end of November 2021, with the average player count dropping from 4,926 in October to 2,237 in November.

EA DICE Despite being over 8 years old, Battlefield 4 still has a healthy player base.

How does the Battlefield 4 player count compare to other BF games?

Despite strong, initial player count numbers for Battlefield 2042, have been dropping off slowly every month. Although we are now seeing a slight increase, with the player count getting larger over the last two months.

However, most players are enjoying Battlefield V instead, with the game having a consistent daily player count of around 6,000 and above — which seems to be drastically increasing over time.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Battlefield 4’s player count in January 2023. Make sure to check back for all of the latest updates.

