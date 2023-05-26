Battlefield 2042 Season 5: start date, new map, trailer, more

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 marks the beginning of the Year 2 content. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, including a start day, details about the new map, and an explanation of the squad management system.

They might not have believed you if you told a community member that Battlefield 2042 would receive a second year of content after a turbulent launch. Game-breaking bugs, key gameplay changes, and lackluster maps angered a passionate fan base of players.

Battlefield 2042’s player count numbers haven’t come close to its all time-peak of over 100,000 players, hovering around 20,000, but DICE has made a concerted effort to revive the iconic FPS franchise. Map reworks and the re-introduction of classes highlight a return to the series’ roots.

Season 5 pays homage to dedicated players that have stuck around by re-introducing a beloved environment and a few familiar weapons from previous games.

When is Battlefield 2042 Season 5?

Battlefield Season 5: New Dawn begins on June 7. Each update typically launches at around 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM GMT on the given day.

We will update this section with more precise information once we get it.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 gameplay trailer

Dice revealed a new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 Season 5 on May 26. The trailer showed off the new map and every new weapon included in the update.

Reclaimed brings fans back to Battlefield 4

Zavod is an iconic Battlefield 4 map set in an abandoned Cold War-era Soviet tank factory with a forest around it. The environment is widely regarded as one of the best BF maps of all time, and players regularly revisit it.

Battlefield 2042 gives Zavod a fresh coat of paint and a new name, Reclaimed. The reimagined version introduces snow and a few additional POIs. Reclaimed introduces a fortified bunker built straight into the mountain and an abandoned turbine area for more combat options.

Reclaimed looks to keep the same style as BF 2042 while also tapping into nostalgia.

New weapons and grenades in Battlefield 2042 Season 5

Here is a full list of weapons and grenades coming in Season 5.

GEW-46 (Assault Rifle)

BFP.50 aka Desert Eagle (Sidearm)

XCE Bar (Bolt-Action Rifle)

Centurion C-RAM (Stationary AA)

Spring Grenade: To clear out infantry.

Anti-Tank Grenade: To stop vehicles.

“Mini Grenade”

Squad management system

DICE is adding a squad management system to BF 2042 in Season 5. Players will be able to create or join a new squad directly from the squad menu and spawn on their squadmates. The feature also allows squad members to give orders such as attack or defend objectives.

Completing squad orders rewards more XP and gives players more control over how they want to play.

That’s everything we know so far about Battlefield 2042 Season 5. We will provide an update when we learn more.