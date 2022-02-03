How many people play Battlefield 4? Player count in 2022

To get reacquainted with modern-day combat, fans of EA and DICE’s war shooter flocked to Battlefield 4 in 2021. With Battlefield 2042 having now been released, though, how many people are still playing Battlefield 4 in 2022? Here’s the latest player count as of February 2022.

Before Battlefield 2042, the last two entries of the franchise took players back to the muddy trenches of the World Wars. It has been quite some time since Battlefield had a modern-day edge to it.

Battlefield 2042’s indifferent launch has seen many players flock to Battlefield 5 for their large-scale skirmishes, whereas some are even heading back to the near-futuristic confines of Battlefield 4.

This begs the question, how many people are playing Battlefield 4 in 2022, and what’s the current player count? Here’s everything we know.

Updated February 3, 2022, with new player count information.

How many people are playing Battlefield 4 in 2022?

We’ve used Steam Charts for our data, which can be extrapolated and used to give an idea of the wider figures across platforms.

As of February 3, 2022, the last 30 days have seen the average number of players drop to as low as 1,571, with a total average in January of 1,622. This is a similar figure to December 2021’s 1,568 players.

Previously, during the build-up to Battlefield 2042 back in October 2021, the fourth main game in the series saw an all-time peak of 12,342 players enjoying the game simultaneously on Steam.

The figures then dropped drastically by the end of November 2021, with the average player count dropping from 4,926 in October to 2,237 in November.

Battlefield 4 player count vs other Battlefield games

Despite strong, initial player count numbers for Battlefield 2042, they are slowly starting to drop off. This has led to a lot of people playing Battlefield V instead, with the game having a consistent daily player count of around 2,000+.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Battlefield 4’s player count in February 2022. Make sure to check back monthly for all of the latest updates.

