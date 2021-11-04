How to get Battlefield 2042 Twitch drops with Prime Gaming

EA and DICE are partnering up with Prime to release exclusive Battlefield 2042 rewards for Prime Gaming members. Here’s how you can claim your free Battlefield 2042 rewards by linking your accounts.

The excitement for Battlefield 2042 grows ahead of its release on November 19, and DICE is working with Amazon’s Twitch and Prime Gaming to bring exclusive cosmetics to Prime Gaming members.

Prime Gaming already offers exclusive rewards for other EA games, including Apex Legends.

Starting in December, the first bundle will be available, with more bundles for the game becoming available to active Prime subscribers in the coming months.

Contents

Advertisement

How to link your EA account to Prime Gaming

Players with an active Prime Gaming membership will be able to access the exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Read More: Every Specialist in Battlefield 2042

However, in order for you to claim your free rewards through Prime Gaming, you’ll need to link your EA account to Twitch. You can link your accounts by following the instructions below:

Go to ea.com/twitchlinking and sign in. Authorize the account you’d like to connect. Sign in to your EA account that is connected to your Origin, PSN, or Xbox account. Click the ‘Yes, link them’ button to link your accounts.

How to claim Battlefield 2042 Prime Gaming rewards

Once you’ve connected your EA and Prime Gaming accounts, you can then claim your free cosmetic rewards by following these steps:

Sign in to your Amazon account. Register for an Amazon Prime subscription if you haven’t already. Head over to Prime Gaming. Visit the ‘In-game loot and more’ section. Click on Battlefield 2042 and hit the ‘Claim’ button to get your reward.

Battlefield 2042 Prime Gaming Rewards

From December, shortly after Battlefield 2042’s release, Prime Gaming members can claim the Battlefield 2042 soldier-themed bundle, which includes a Specialist skin, a Weapons skin and a Vehicle skin.

More Prime bundles for Battlefield will be available to members in the coming months.