Is Battlefield 2042 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Battlefield 2042 is the latest multiplayer shooter from DICE, but is it on Xbox Game Pass, or coming to the service anytime soon?

The latest entry in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042, is an online-only shooter set in the near future. The game abandons the historic settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, and returns to a post-modern setting, not unlike Battlefield 4. Since the game’s release, players have been wondering when and if Battlefield 2042 will come to Xbox Game Pass.

Battlefield 2042 had a troubled release but is slowly recovering from this now that the developers are adding updates to fix the game’s many issues. Here’s everything we know about Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass?

Not at the moment. Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC but is yet to be added to Xbox Game Pass. There’s also been no formal announcement (yet) from EA that it will be added to the service.

Battlefield 2042 has also not yet been added to EA Play on Xbox or PlayStation. However, this is telling and may indicate that the game will come to both Xbox Game Pass and EA Play in time.

Will Battlefield 2042 come to Xbox Game Pass?

We suspect Battlefield 2042 will come to Xbox Game Pass. Not only would the title be a good fit for Microsoft’s service, but it will also give Battlefield 2042 a much-needed shot in the arm. The game’s launch was mired by technical issues and adding it to Game Pass will give players the opportunity to give the game a second chance. Therefore EA will likely be keen to get the title on there as soon as possible.

Also, EA Play is now included as part of the Xbox Game Pass service, so all EA’s major releases do end up coming to the service eventually. Most major Battlefield games are already included with Xbox Game Pass, so we suspect Battlefield 2042 will be no different. We imagine the game will also arrive on the service at some point in 2022.

What is Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a paid monthly service that allows Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC owners, and mobile owners to download and play as many games as they like.

Subscribers don’t need to buy or rent the games; they simply have access to a growing catalog of titles to play anytime. This is provided they remain an active subscriber.