Everything in Battlefield 2042 Season 1: New Exposure map, Ewelina Lis Specialist, more

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is finally upon us after a number of lengthy delays and we’ve got the full breakdown on all there is to know. From a new map and Specialist to the first Battle Pass, here’s everything included in the major update.

There’s no denying Battlefield 2042 certainly had a rocky start. Widespread bugs, performance issues, limited content, and missing features quickly led to a dwindling player base. As a result, EA even delayed the game’s first proper seasonal update.

Seven months since launch and the devs are finally trying to turn a new leaf with Season 1 now upon us. Included is a variety of new content ranging from weapons and vehicles to a fresh map and Specialist.

With details finally locked in, here’s a full rundown of everything included in Battlefield 2042 Season 1.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Release Date

After months of delays, Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is finally set to go live on Thursday, June 9. This marks seven months between the launch of the latest Battlefield title and its first proper season.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly what time the season is expected to launch around the globe. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as further details emerge.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: New Exposure map

One brand new map is featured in the Season 1 update as Exposure joins the rotation. Set among the Canadian Rockies, this mountainous map includes a mix of both indoor and outdoor areas.

Given its setting, the map also includes a great deal of elevation, with players able to fight at the very bottom of the locale or scale their way up the mountain for some aerial combat.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Ewelina Specialist

Ewelina Lis is the newest Specialist to join the mix in Battlefield 2042. As an Engineer, this character focuses on vehicular combat as you would expect. Rather than aiding vehicles, her goal is to destroy opposing trucks, tanks, and choppers by any means necessary.

Through her Armor Hunter trait, Lis can spot damaged vehicles through walls. After finding her target, she can then launch a guided missile towards the vehicle, allowing for manual control along its course.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: New Vehicles & Weapons

Three new pieces of equipment have been highlighted in the Season 1 update. Up first is the Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow, designed for mid-range combat, providing users with a choice between regular, light, heavy, and even explosive ammo.

Next comes the BSV-M Marksman Rifle specifically for All-Out Warfare. This Sniper doesn’t include any standout features but is sure to pack a punch if you can land your shots.

And rounding out the list is the new Smoke Grenade Launcher Gadget which, as the name implies, launches out smoke to cover one area at a time.

Two new vehicles are set to make an impact through Season 1. Both featured in the same class, the RAH-068 Huron and the YG-99 Hannibal Gunships are Stealth Helicopters fit with similar tools.

These additions are quite agile and excel in avoiding incoming fire. They can be unlocked through the free track in Season 1 Battle Pass, more on that below.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Battle Pass

With the launch of Season 1 comes the very first Battle Pass for Battlefield 2042. With 100 tiers of unlocks on offer, players are sure to be kept busy.

The Battle Pass also serves as the method of unlocking the content above like the new weapons and vehicles included in the update. Before jumping in, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Patch notes

Alongside a wealth of new content in the Season 1 update, DICE has also locked in a sizeable 1.0.0 patch. With dozens of balance adjustments and bug fixes, it’s one of the most extensive updates thus far.

Be sure to brush up on the early Battlefield 2042 Season 1 patch notes right here.