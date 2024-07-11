How to get early access to College Football 25

There are multiple ways that football fans can play College Football 25 early, but be mindful that there’s an additional cost.

The wait is nearly over for College Football 25. After three years of development and 11 years since the release of NCAA Football 14, College Football 25 will drop worldwide on July 19, 2024.

But, what if you don’t want to wait until July 19? Is there a way, or ways, to play the game early? The answer to that question is yes.

Here’s a look at the options that college football fans have when it comes to playing the game early.

Pre-order special editions

The easiest way to get College Football 25 early access, meaning playing before July 19, without a hard limit is via pre-order or the order of special editions before the worldwide release date.

EA has multiple special editions, which cost more than the standard edition, of College Football 25 available for pre-order. The Deluxe and MVP Editions come with three days of early access beginning on July 16. And, these two editions also come with special perks.

For example, those who purchase the MVP Edition will also get Madden 25 and early access for it, as well.

However, be mindful that those who pre-order the standard edition will not be eligible to play until the 19th.

EA Play

There is also the option of getting EA Play. EA Play costs $5.99 USD a month and comes with a slew of discounts, as a collection of games published by Electronic Arts.

EA Play also traditionally offers free trials for new games, and that will indeed be the case with College Football 25.

Football fans can play a 10-hour early access trial of College Football 25, beginning on July 16. Should one go this route, be mindful that the ticker will continue to run if the app is open, even if someone is not playing. You’ll need to close out the application to stop the clock manually.

