 Two new hop-ups added to Apex Legends Season 9 for multiple weapons - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Two new hop-ups added to Apex Legends Season 9 for multiple weapons

Published: 26/Apr/2021 16:00

by Andrew Amos
Rampart using Bocek Bow in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 9

Two new Hop-ups are coming to Apex Legends Season 9 for three different weapons. Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps will help buff up your Sentinel, 30-30 Repeater, and Bocek Bow.

Hop-ups can transform a good Apex Legends weapon into a beast. Everyone who’s been beamed by a Skullpiercer Wingman or Longbow can certainly attest to that.

Even mediocre weapons like the Mozambique and P2020 have been helped out by new hop-ups in recent seasons. Now, Respawn are chucking a couple more in for good measure, targeting more long-range weaponry.

Valkyrie using Bocek Bow in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Bocek Bow is launching with two hop-ups in Apex Legends Season 9: Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps.

New hop-ups: Deadeye’s Tempo & Shatter Caps

The two new hop-ups, Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps, will not only help out the newly-released Bocek Bow, but also the Sentinel and 30-30 Repeater.

Deadeye’s Tempo

  • Weapons: Sentinel & Bocek Bow
  • Description: Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate

Deadeye’s Tempo favors those who want to fire rapidly with the sniper and Bocek Bow. The Sentinel’s fire rate is known for being pretty slow, but each bullet packs a punch. If you can get into a rhythm with the Sentinel while charged up with Deadeye’s Tempo, you can shred enemies.

The same goes for the Bocek Bow. The hop-up will definitely improve its ability to take mid-range fights, being able to burst down an enemy in the blink of an eye.

To keep you on time, there is a small blue indicator on the screen that will show if you are in the ‘zone’ for the shot to be fired, and keep your fire rate faster.

Fuse 30 30 repeater
EA
The Shatter Caps hop-up will be very handy up close.

Shatter Caps

  • Weapons: Bocek Bow & 30-30 Repeater
    Description: Rounds split into a blast pattern on firing

Shatter Caps allows long and medium-range weapons like the Bow and 30-30 to be more viable at close range. Shatter Caps splits each shot into six projectiles. Damage per projectile is reduced pretty heavily, however, it can do a ton of work up close.

The addition will make both the Bow and the 30-30 Repeater useful at mid-range as well as up close. The Heavy gun has isn’t everyone’s favorite since its addition in Season 8, so the hop-up will certainly come in handy.

Apex Legends Season 9 will launch on May 4. The update will introduce new Legend Valkyrie, the aforementioned Bocek Bow weapon, a new-look Olympus, and more.

