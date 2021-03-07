Apex Legends buffs and nerfs coming in Season 9 confirmed so far - Dexerto

With Season 9 dropping on May 4, we’re taking a look at all the planned buffs and nerfs that Apex Legends developers have said they are working on. All of these are subject to change, but for now, this is what we know.

It’s that time already – time to look ahead to the next season of Apex Legends, and round up all the Legend buffs and nerfs that Respawn have confirmed so far. Some big changes dropped in the Chaos Theory Collection event, but more are planned.

As the balance team is working constantly on new changes, and sometimes complete reworks, to help keep the game fresh and healthy, they’ll often update the community on social media and Reddit.

As it can be hard to keep track of all their comments, we’re going to compile them here. This article will be updated when we hear new information about what the developers are working on.

Legend buffs and nerfs for Season 9 (so far)

It’s important to note that these aren’t all the changes that will be in the Season 9 patch – only ones confirmed or discussed by developers.

Gibraltar

Gun shield nerf

Bad news for Gibraltar mains – he’s in for another nerf in Season 9. Respawn actually wanted to ship these nerfs in the 8.1 update, but some bugs meant it had to be delayed.

The nerf to Gibby will specifically be for his gun shield. Respawn have said that damage bleedthrough is coming, meaning that his shield will only take so much damage, with some ‘bleeding through’ to Gibraltar himself.

In practice, this will mean that his gun shield will no longer be able to tank a whole Kraber shot – some of that damage will pass through.

Lifeline

Passive nerf

Ultimate buff

It’s also bad news for Lifeline mains – but not all bad news, as Respawn are working on both a nerf and a buff for the medic.

The main nerf will be to Lifeline’s passive, which the developers admit can be “frustrating” to play against. But, if they’re nerfing her passive, they’re also going to buff her ultimate.

At this time, Respawn haven’t confirmed what these changes will be, but said they are playtesting now. So, expect a passive nerf, but an Ultimate buff for Lifeline.

Loba

Bracelet buff

Loba mains have been begging for some improvements to her kit since she was first released, and hopefully, Season 9 will finally be that time.

Respawn have confirmed that they have “stuff” for Loba’s bracelet in Season 9. This could just mean a fix for the bugs that prevent her bracelet actually landing a lot of the time, or it could mean a more substantial improvement.

One change players might be hoping for is a quicker animation time, making Loba less vulnerable when entering/exiting the teleport.

Horizon

“Big” nerf

Horizon has been getting cut back constantly after she released very strong. Nerfs in almost every subsequent update, to both her tactical and her ultimate, haven’t been enough to drop her out of the top spot as a Legend.

So, Respawn have plans. Although they haven’t said what exactly will be nerfed, Game Designer Daniel Klein said: “We weren’t ready with the big nerf for Horizon, so we shipped what he had first. Bigger nerf coming soon, hopefully S9, but no guarantees.”

It’s possible that Horizon escapes this big nerf at the start of Season 9, but expect it at some point.

Other Legends

The following Legends aren’t confirmed to be getting a buff yet, but Respawn have said they are looking into some improvements.

Revenant

The devs have been trying to work out the best way to improve Revenant’s spot in the meta for a while now, but haven’t confirmed anything yet. One potential idea was to change his hitbox – similarly to how they adjusted Wraith and Pathfinder, but in a more positive way.

Crypto

There’s no guarantee that any buff will be coming for Crypto in Season 9, but the devs have said they’re looking into some potential improvements.

Nothing's planned right now, sorry 🙁 I do wanna give Crypto some more love, but he's in a pretty good state right now. I do think a medium size rework to how his drone works is necessary at some point, but it might be a while before we get to it — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) February 10, 2021

That’s all the buffs and nerfs we know of from official developer comments at this time. We’ll update this article with more as and when they are confirmed, ahead of Season 9.

Season 9 is set to start on May 4, so expect there to still be more news to come on Legend changes between now and then.