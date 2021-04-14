Who is the Season 9 Legend for Apex Legends? Leaks, abilities, teasers - Dexerto

We’re right around the corner now from Season 9 of Apex Legends, so as always, we’re getting ready for a new character to join the fray. They haven’t officially been revealed yet, but we’ve got lots of hints, leaks and rumors to examine.

Over the course of Apex Legends since launch, there has been a constant cycle of leaked Legends, either from game files or insider leaks. Some of these leaks have been spot on, such as Loba and Crypto, while others, still haven’t released, or are believed to be scrapped.

As always, anything can change in development, so it’s never official until the developers confirm it. And, we can’t forget when they fooled everyone with “Forge” – only to release Revenant (who had been leaked) instead.

So, who will be the new Season 9 character? All signs point to a Legend called Valk.

Who is Valk in Apex Legends?

The first time we heard of Valk was way back in Season 2, when an internal page from Respawn leaked numerous in-development characters. On the board was Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and then Valk. Of course, that order wasn’t perfect, as we had Horizon and Fuse release after Rampart.

But, it’s now believed Valk is getting their time in the spotlight for Season 9. A leaked image showing Valk’s in-game model was revealed – and it lines up with a clue we got directly from the game director.

In an interview, Chad Grenier said (translated from Japanese): “I mentioned a little about Season 9, but the legend in Season 9 I hope will be liked in Japan.” This seemed to be a hint that Valk is possibly Japanese.

We may have got our first look at Valk in-game, during the 100 million players celebratory video.

What are Valk’s abilities?

We don’t know Valk’s abilities for certain just yet, but these are the leaked abilities. As always, things can change in development.

Tactical – Cluster Missile: Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times.

Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times. Passive – VTOL Jets : Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets – allows hovering in the air.

: Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets – allows hovering in the air. Ultimate – Skyward: Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valk to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

The nickname for Valk is ‘Soaring Aviator’, and this also correlates to the name of the leaked Legendary skin names.

Valk skins in Apex Legends

According to reliable data miner, Biast12, Valk’s Legendary skins at launch are called:

Aerial Support

Choke Uplift

Valhalla Descent

Warrior’s Justice

We can also surmise from this, that Valhalla’s Descent and Warrior’s justice, could be Valkyrie-like skins, which could explain the name ‘Valk.’

In Norse mythology, Valkyrie’s are powerful female figures, almost angel-like, who pick who will die or survive in battle. Fitting then, for Apex Legends.

That’s all we know about the potential Season 9 Legend so far. Season 9 is set to start on May 4, 2021, but before then, we should expect to see some in-game teasers drop, before an official reveal from Respawn.

In addition to a new Legend, we also expect to see the Arena mode revealed, which is part of Apex Legends expanding to ‘beyond battle royale.’ The first teaser for that mode has already been revealed.