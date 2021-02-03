 When is Apex Legends Season 9? Season 8 end date, rumors, leaks, Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends Season 9? Season 8 end date, new features

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:38

by Alex Garton
Season 9 Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 arrived with a bang, but before you know it, Season 9 will be right around the corner. So, let’s check out everything we know about the upcoming season and when we can expect it to arrive.

It’s fair to say Respawn has knocked it out of the park with Season 8 and the community is certainly enjoying the new content. From extensive map changes to Kings Canyon to Fuse’s arrival on the Apex roster, there’s a lot to get into.

However, the next Apex season is never far away and players have already begun to wonder what Respawn has in store for them in Season 9.

When is Apex Legends Season 9?

When it comes to releasing new seasons, Respawn consistently implements big updates every three months. This aligns with the current Season 8 battle pass that is scheduled to end on May 3, 2021.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume we can expect Season 9 to arrive at some point in early May. Of course, there’s always the chance that Respawn push the release date of Season 9 back if they need more development time.

However, excluding Season 5, it’s not very often that Respawn decide to delay one of their big updates. On the other hand, Season 7 actually brought the release date forward by one week, so it’s always subject to change.

King's Canyon map
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 launched on February 2, 2021.

What new features will be added with Season 9?

At this moment in time, there are very few details about the content we can expect to see in Season 9. However, in an interview with IGN, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier revealed some exciting information:

“There’s so much good stuff coming… Season 9, you’re going to see some major things you did not expect… our best work is yet to be released.”

It’s difficult to predict what Grenier is referring to, but it’s possible Respawn is looking to expand Apex Legends and introduce a non-battle royale main game mode. In his two-year anniversary blog, Grenier said: “later this year, we’ll launch new ways to play the game that take us beyond battle royale.”

This could come in the form of a PVE or a story-driven mode that incorporates the lore of Apex into its gameplay. A leak in January suggested that a team deathmatch style mode was in the works. Of course, there’s always the potential for a new map to be added, but given that Olympus arrived in Season 7, it’s likely the developers will opt to add more unique content.

Fuse season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse is the latest Legend to be added to Apex’s roster of characters

New Season 9 weapon leaked

Although we know very little about the upcoming season, an Apex Legends Season 8 dev stream may have accidentally leaked the new gun set to arrive in Season 9. At one point during the stream, an unreleased weapon can be seen hanging on the wall for a brief period of time.

The devs never acknowledged the weapon or attempted to pick it up, but it didn’t take long for the community to realize that they hadn’t seen it before. The weapon itself is quite big and is likely a new assault rifle, this would make sense as a new AR hasn’t been added to the game since the Havoc in early 2019.

The addition of more weapons to loot and use in-game is never going to be something that the Apex community turns down. Let’s keep our fingers crossed Respawn plans to add the gun at the beginning of Season 9.

New Season 9 Weapon
Respawn Entertainment
The unreleased weapon can be seen in the background attached to the wall.

Who will be the new Legend in Season 9?

As of yet, we have no confirmed information on who Season 9’s new Legend will be. However, going off a number of past leaks, there’s a list of potential characters that could be arriving in the upcoming Season. Out of all the unreleased characters, Blisk, Valk and Ash are discussed and mentioned most by players.

Blisk has already made an appearance in Apex Legends, making a cameo in Rampart’s character trailer, inviting her to the games. In Titanfall, Blisk is a South African mercenary and leader of the Apex Predators. If Respawn were looking to add a familiar face to Apex in Season 9, Blisk may be a perfect choice.

Unfortunately, there’s less lore related information for Valk, but a major Apex leak back in 2020 did reveal that Respawn has designed their in-game model and abilities. Described as the ‘Soaring Aviator’ Valk’s kit and abilities allow them and their teammates to take to the skies.

Blisk Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Blisk is seen in the cinematic trailer.

For now, that’s all the information we have on Apex Legends Season 9. It won’t be long before Respawn begins to tease the new content set to arrive in the upcoming season, so keep your eyes peeled.

We’ll be sure to update this piece with any new information or leaks as soon as they become available.

Apex Legends

How to play Fuse in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:21

by James Busby
Fuse
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Fuse joins Apex Legends in Season 8 to join Respawn’s ever-growing roster. To help you master this explosive-loving cage fighter, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks that will send your enemies running. 

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it a new weapon, map changes, Legendary Magazines, and the usual bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Fuse is a mercenary-turned-cage fighter that loves to bombard his enemies with deadly explosives, leaving a wave of destruction in his wake. 

Fuse is armed with a stackable grenade passive, deadly cluster bomb Tactical, and flaming-hot ultimate that encircles enemies. While these abilities may seem simple enough, there are a number of tricks you can use to increase your lethality with Fuse.

How to make use of Fuse’s abilities

Passive: Grenadier 

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Grenadier pack a real explosive punch.

The Grenadier passive gives Fuse an extra grenade per inventory slot. This means Fuse can hold 2x Thermite Grenades, 2x Frag Grenades, 2x Arc Stars per inventory slot. Not only does this give Fuse plenty of ammunition for his launcher, it also provides plenty of opportunities for players to counter any camping squads.

Any grenades that are fired out of Fuse’s grenade launcher will travel further, faster, and more accurately than their thrown counterpart. As a result, you’ll always want to loot any grenades you find and use Fuse’s passive to force fights in built-up areas. 

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster 

Fuse knuckle Cluster
Respawn Entertainment
Knuckle Cluster deals damage to multiple enemies.

The mercenary-turned-cage fighter has a penchant for bloody brawls, but instead of using his fists, Fuse bring an explosive twist to his fights. When activated, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster launcher will unleash a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. 

Knuckle Cluster can be stuck to enemies and will deal AoE splash damage to all those who are unfortunate enough to get caught within the blast area. Just like Fuse’s passive, Knuckle Cluster is great at destroying traps and ambushing camping squads.

Ultimate: The Motherlode

Fuse Motherlode
Respawn Entertainment
Despite its size, the Motherlode has decent range potential.

Fuse’s ultimate launches a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames, dealing damage over time and slowing players caught within it. Despite the gun’s hulking size, the Motherlode can be fired up to 200 meters away, giving Fuse plenty of opportunities to ambush his enemies. 

Once any players have been caught with the ultimate’s blast radius, simply bombard them a combination of Grenadier, Knuckle Cluster, and standard gunfire. If timed correctly, the Motherlode can tear through even the tankiest of teams. 

Fuse tips and tricks

1. Punish defensive campers

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Taking down defensive squads is easier than ever.

Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Fuse. While his kit may be tailored toward aggressive play, you’ll want to pick your fights carefully. As a result, try to constantly seek out in-door fights where you can utilize both Fuse’s Grenadier passive and Knuckle Cluster. 

After all, hitting mobile targets at range with his abilities can prove frustrating. Instead, it’s often best to find squads that are camping in buildings or huddled together. Fuse’s Grenadier passive can also be used to hit any squads that would otherwise prove difficult to hit. For example, Rampart’s Amped Cover can be instantly bypassed with a well-aimed Grenadier hit. 

Meanwhile, if you suspect that there are enemy players camping in a nearby building, simply fire a grenade at a nearby wall and watch as it ricochets off the wall. If you see any damage numbers, then chances are there is a squad waiting to ambush you. If you’re constantly thinking of how you can use your environment to your advantage, then you’ll land more deadly explosives. 

2. Combine your team’s ultimates

Fuse ult
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Motherlode is best paired with other AoE ultimates.

This point may seem incredibly simple, but most teams often fail to do this, particularly when playing with randoms. However, one well-timed ultimate combo can wipe even the most deadly squads. Consider pairing Fuse’s ultimate with the added slow and AoE damage from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, while Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment rains explosive terror from above. 

While Fuse’s ultimate can be used on its own, its effectiveness is greatly enhanced when synergized with other AoE abilities. It’s important to note that Wattson’s Interception Pylon completely counters Fuse’s ult, so try to bait it out or simply wait a while before using it.

3. Constantly replenish grenades

Fuse grenades
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need to pack plenty of grenades.

It can be easy to forget to keep track of the number of explosives you have in your inventory, especially when you’re not used to hoovering up every grenade you come across. However, you need to make this a habit if you wish to increase your kill potential. Make sure you get into the habit of replenishing your explosives after every kill and keep some reserved for the late-game circles.

After all, Fuse’s Grenadier ability can give you the upper hand in scenarios where you need to attack an enemy-controlled building. Grenadier can also be used to deny entry to certain areas, while also serving as a decent distraction should your squad need to reposition. 

4. Best Legends to team up with Fuse

Fuse abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse certainly brings the heat to many a firefight.

Fuse works well with a lot of Apex Legends characters thanks to the simplistic nature of his kit. The explosive enthusiast’s ultimate works particularly well when paired with Gibraltar and Caustic, but there are also a few other Legends Fuse synergizes well with.

For example, Loba’s Black Market enables Fuse to instantly replenish his grenades, while Horizon’s ultimate pulls enemies together, making Motherlode even more devastating. Try to experiment and see what deadly combinations you can come up with.

If you follow these Fuse tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more explosive kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.