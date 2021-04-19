New Apex Legends weapon Bocek Bow revealed for Season 9 - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have revealed their new weapon for Apex Legends Season 9, and after plenty of rumors, we’ll finally be able to get our hands on a bow.

With each new Apex Legends season, Respawn Entertainment adds a new Legend and plenty of other content to their popular battle royale. That usually includes a new weapon too.

Only two seasons, Apex season five and seven, didn’t give players a new weapon to wield, and rumors suggested that season nine was going to follow suit as well.

However, now Respawn have confirmed that new season, known as Legacy, will be bringing a new weapon to the Apex Games, and it’s one we’ve heard about for quite some time – a bow.

Advertisement

Bocek Bow in Apex Legends

That’s right, the long-awaited Compound Bow that was leaked a few seasons back is finally coming to Apex. It’s not actually called a Compound Bow, though, as its in-game name is the Bocek Bow.

There aren’t too many details about how much damage it’ll deal or whether it’ll be floor loot or found in care packages, but Respawn has teased that it’ll pack a deadly punch and it should be pretty powerful.

“A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it,” the weapon’s description reads. “Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count.”

Advertisement

New Season 9 Apex Legends weapon – Bocek Bow. A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you’ll need to make each shot count. pic.twitter.com/uxxST1TPan — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 19, 2021

As noted, the weapon was leaked quite some time ago, and data miners found that it should have its own unique ammo type. It is a bow, after all.

In addition to the bow, Respawn have revealed some of the other content coming in Season 9 as well. The legend will be Valkyrie, rather the previously leaked name of Valk. There will also be some changes to the Olympus map as it’s been overrun by an infestation.

Apex fans will be able to experience everything that’s new on May 4 when the new season starts.