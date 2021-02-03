Logo
How to play Fuse in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:20 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:21

by James Busby
Fuse
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Fuse joins Apex Legends in Season 8 to join Respawn’s ever-growing roster. To help you master this explosive-loving cage fighter, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks that will send your enemies running. 

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it a new weapon, map changes, Legendary Magazines, and the usual bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Fuse is a mercenary-turned-cage fighter that loves to bombard his enemies with deadly explosives, leaving a wave of destruction in his wake. 

Fuse is armed with a stackable grenade passive, deadly cluster bomb Tactical, and flaming-hot ultimate that encircles enemies. While these abilities may seem simple enough, there are a number of tricks you can use to increase your lethality with Fuse.

How to make use of Fuse’s abilities

Passive: Grenadier 

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Grenadier pack a real explosive punch.

The Grenadier passive gives Fuse an extra grenade per inventory slot. This means Fuse can hold 2x Thermite Grenades, 2x Frag Grenades, 2x Arc Stars per inventory slot. Not only does this give Fuse plenty of ammunition for his launcher, it also provides plenty of opportunities for players to counter any camping squads.

Any grenades that are fired out of Fuse’s grenade launcher will travel further, faster, and more accurately than their thrown counterpart. As a result, you’ll always want to loot any grenades you find and use Fuse’s passive to force fights in built-up areas. 

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster 

Fuse knuckle Cluster
Respawn Entertainment
Knuckle Cluster deals damage to multiple enemies.

The mercenary-turned-cage fighter has a penchant for bloody brawls, but instead of using his fists, Fuse bring an explosive twist to his fights. When activated, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster launcher will unleash a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. 

Knuckle Cluster can be stuck to enemies and will deal AoE splash damage to all those who are unfortunate enough to get caught within the blast area. Just like Fuse’s passive, Knuckle Cluster is great at destroying traps and ambushing camping squads.

Ultimate: The Motherlode

Fuse Motherlode
Respawn Entertainment
Despite its size, the Motherlode has decent range potential.

Fuse’s ultimate launches a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames, dealing damage over time and slowing players caught within it. Despite the gun’s hulking size, the Motherlode can be fired up to 200 meters away, giving Fuse plenty of opportunities to ambush his enemies. 

Once any players have been caught with the ultimate’s blast radius, simply bombard them a combination of Grenadier, Knuckle Cluster, and standard gunfire. If timed correctly, the Motherlode can tear through even the tankiest of teams. 

Fuse tips and tricks

1. Punish defensive campers

Fuse Grenadier
Respawn Entertainment
Taking down defensive squads is easier than ever.

Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Fuse. While his kit may be tailored toward aggressive play, you’ll want to pick your fights carefully. As a result, try to constantly seek out in-door fights where you can utilize both Fuse’s Grenadier passive and Knuckle Cluster. 

After all, hitting mobile targets at range with his abilities can prove frustrating. Instead, it’s often best to find squads that are camping in buildings or huddled together. Fuse’s Grenadier passive can also be used to hit any squads that would otherwise prove difficult to hit. For example, Rampart’s Amped Cover can be instantly bypassed with a well-aimed Grenadier hit. 

Meanwhile, if you suspect that there are enemy players camping in a nearby building, simply fire a grenade at a nearby wall and watch as it ricochets off the wall. If you see any damage numbers, then chances are there is a squad waiting to ambush you. If you’re constantly thinking of how you can use your environment to your advantage, then you’ll land more deadly explosives. 

2. Combine your team’s ultimates

Fuse ult
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Motherlode is best paired with other AoE ultimates.

This point may seem incredibly simple, but most teams often fail to do this, particularly when playing with randoms. However, one well-timed ultimate combo can wipe even the most deadly squads. Consider pairing Fuse’s ultimate with the added slow and AoE damage from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, while Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment rains explosive terror from above. 

While Fuse’s ultimate can be used on its own, its effectiveness is greatly enhanced when synergized with other AoE abilities. It’s important to note that Wattson’s Interception Pylon completely counters Fuse’s ult, so try to bait it out or simply wait a while before using it.

3. Constantly replenish grenades

Fuse grenades
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need to pack plenty of grenades.

It can be easy to forget to keep track of the number of explosives you have in your inventory, especially when you’re not used to hoovering up every grenade you come across. However, you need to make this a habit if you wish to increase your kill potential. Make sure you get into the habit of replenishing your explosives after every kill and keep some reserved for the late-game circles.

After all, Fuse’s Grenadier ability can give you the upper hand in scenarios where you need to attack an enemy-controlled building. Grenadier can also be used to deny entry to certain areas, while also serving as a decent distraction should your squad need to reposition. 

4. Best Legends to team up with Fuse

Fuse abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse certainly brings the heat to many a firefight.

Fuse works well with a lot of Apex Legends characters thanks to the simplistic nature of his kit. The explosive enthusiast’s ultimate works particularly well when paired with Gibraltar and Caustic, but there are also a few other Legends Fuse synergizes well with.

For example, Loba’s Black Market enables Fuse to instantly replenish his grenades, while Horizon’s ultimate pulls enemies together, making Motherlode even more devastating. Try to experiment and see what deadly combinations you can come up with.

If you follow these Fuse tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more explosive kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends introduced the new 30-30 Repeater Rifle to the loot pool in Season 8, and it can be a seriously effective weapon if you use it right. 

The game’s major update introduced a number of different changes to the old school map, blowing up certain areas and creating new high, as well as low, ground for players to take fights.

With the 30-30 Repeater, we have a gun that is perfect for the mid-range. It’s sort of a mix between the Longbow and the G7 Scout – good power, and a good rate of fire as well.

If you play your cards right, this could be an ideal weapon for you, but it all depends on your approach.

Fuse 30 30 repeater
EA
Fuse brought along a brand new 30-30 Repeater with him in Apex Legends Season 8.

Extended Mag

This is one of the fundamentals, though having a larger mag capacity is very important for the 30-30 Repeater. It has a good fire rate, but a slow reload time.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you. Of course, finding Purple and Gold mags isn’t always easy in the early game, but a Blue Mag should suffice with 10 heavy bullets to fire.

  • Stock: 6 rounds
  • White Mag: 8 rounds
  • Blue Mag: 10 rounds
  • Purple/Gold: 12 rounds

Not one for short-range, but that’s fine

Fuse 30 30 repeater in apex legends
EA
Keep some distance between your 30-30 Repeater and enemies, where possible.

If you’re pushing a team and are likely to get up close and personal with them, the 30-30 Repeater might not be the ideal weapon to use. Equipping an SMG or Assault Rifle as a secondary to use in those scenarios would be the better course of action, as that’s what you will be up against.

The Repeater is much more effective in mid-range scenarios, where you can land two or three heavy shots against enemies that may not have the weapons to compete. In long-range, the slow travel speed of the bullets makes it difficult to hit opponents in most cases.

Which Optics work for 30-30 Repeater?

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the rifle:

  •  1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Make the most of the charge

30 30 repeater charge in apex legends
EA
Wait until the 30-30 Repeater’s charge turns blue to fire the strongest shot.

Charging the 30-30 Repeater for every single shot would be difficult, because that tactic would obviously slow down your rate of fire. If the enemy team is close enough, charging too often could cost you dearly.

Though, after taking one or two shots at an opponent, a final charge shot to end the play can be seriously effective. It’s all about picking your moments when charging. To put that into perspective, a full charge can increase damage by 35% per hit.

Another tip to know is that this rifle can actually open doors by shooting the handle, which could be handy when enemies run inside to take cover. This is also the case with other heavy ammo weapons, like the Wingman.

30-30 Repeater damage stats

For a casual player, damage statistics for each weapon won’t be common knowledge. Though, it can be the difference between picking the right weapon and the wrong one at times.

With the 30-30 Repeater, expect to see a solid base damage, but much more impressive performance when charging the rifle in bursts.

 Damage
Head74-100 (1.75x)
Body42-57
Legs32-43 (0.75x)
Body DPS97,02

Reload at the right time

One of the downsides to the 30-30 Repeater is its slow reload time, which will be even slower if you have an Extended Mag attached.

Therefore, it’s best to find some cover to reload the weapon during gunfights, because unlike other rifles you’re not really going to get away with changing mags in front of opponents. It takes far too long.