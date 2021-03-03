How to master Wraith in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more - Dexerto

For players looking to pick up Wraith in Apex Legends, we’ve got several strategies that’ll help you master the ‘Interdimensional Skirmisher’ and all her abilities.

The introduction of Season 8 in Apex Legends was an exciting update for the community as it added so much new content to the game. From the new 30-30 Repeater to the new Legend Fuse, and of course, the overhaul to the King’s Canyon map.

Advertisement

Despite all the new content over the years, Wraith has remained an extremely popular Legend among players, and for good reason.

Her abilities, which manipulate space and time to outplay enemies, or escape them when necessary, are key fixtures in most squads, especially when it comes to the higher tiers of players.

Advertisement

Now we’ve arrived in Season 8, there’s no better time to learn the intricacies of Wraith and dominate your matches with her array of powerful abilities.

How to make use of Wraith’s abilities

Passive: Voices from the Void

Wraith’s Passive ability Voices from the Void provides her with a warning when she is in imminent danger from an enemy. Whether an opponent is aiming down their sight at her or there’s a grenade about to land at her feet, Wraith will receive a voice cue to alert her that it’s time to rotate to a different position.

Advertisement

Read More: How to master Octane in Apex Legends

Having this ability means it’s hard to catch Wraith off-guard as it’s easy to maintain complete awareness of your surroundings. Keep in mind, relaying this information to your team is incredibly important as they may unknowingly walk into the path of a pushing squad.

Use the extra information you have to your advantage and dispatch any enemies that have you in their sights.

Advertisement

Tactical: Into the Void

Wraith’s Tactical ability allows her to enter the void for 4 seconds, granting her invulnerability and enhanced movement speed. While in the void, Wraith cannot contribute in combat or heal herself, but she is capable of seeing enemies.

There are multiple scenarios where this ability can be incredibly useful, especially as a defensive tool in the middle of an intense gunfight. Keep in mind, this ability has a 25-second cooldown so make sure you’re making the of it and using it effectively.

Advertisement

In the late game, there’s always the opportunity for a Kraber user to down you in a single shot while crossing through an open section of the map. Don’t take chance, pop Into the Void and rotate safely, making it impossible for snipers to pick you off.

Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift

Definitely Wraith’s most iconic ability, her Ultimate Dimensional Rift allows her to create two portals that are linked together and last for 60 seconds in total. These portals are not only accessible to Wraith and her squad but every single player on the map.

This can be used to your advantage if an opponent unknowingly uses a portal that you and your squad are on the other end of, so don’t be afraid to set a trap for a squad that’s chasing you.

Read More: How to master Lifeline in Apex Legends

During the closing moments of an Apex Legends match, by yourself some extra time by setting up your Dimensional Rift so that one exit is inside the final circle, which will allow you to keep going back and forth without incurring the regular amount of damage of being outside the safe zone.

Finally, don’t be afraid to use the 25% movement gained from setting up the portal to push an enemy squad. This allows you to rush into a fight and have an escape option through a portal behind you if it’s necessary.

Wraith tips and tricks

1. Use Dimensional Rift to help downed teammates

Reviving teammates in the middle of a heated skirmish can often be a death sentence, particularly when an enemy team is pushing your position. Luckily, as Wraith you can use your Ultimate to help get your teammates out of harm’s way and into a spot where it’s safer to get them back up.

Start off by finding a safe position away from the gunfight and make a portal all the way over to your fallen teammate. They’ll then use your Dimensional Rift and teleport themselves to a safer position where you can regroup and heal.

This can be a huge difference-maker in the middle of a skirmish and completely turn around a gunfight if you pull it off.

2. Use her Tactical to find flanks

At the closing stages of the match when the circle is extremely small, squads will often hug the outside of the ring. As Wraith, you can use this to your advantage by finding flanks with your Into the Void ability.

As this grants you invulnerability for a short period of time, you can leave the circle and re-enter it behind an enemy squad, completely catching them off-guard. In the later stages of a match, it’s plays like this that can secure you and your squad the victory and wipe out the competition.

3. Set up a trap using your Ultimate

Although Wraith has been around since the launch of Apex Legends, players still fall for the oldest trick in the book, and it’s incredibly effective when you’re being chased by an enemy squad.

Simply make a portal and continue running away from the squad that’s chasing you, once you’re portal has reached its max distance, camp the end of it with your entire team.

When an enemy makes the fatal mistake of taking the portal, immediately take them down and turn the skirmish in your favor. Wraiths have been doing this trick since the game was released but it still works a charm to this day.

Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master Wraith, the Interdimensional Skirmisher. It won’t be long before you’re dominating your Apex matches with the Legend and racking up massive amounts of kills.

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.