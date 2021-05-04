How to play Valkyrie in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more - Dexerto

It’s time to take to the skies in Apex Legends Season 9 with the brand new Legend, Valkyrie. Her high-flying kit may seem a little complicated to use at first, but with the right tips & tricks you’ll be wiping out squads in no time.

Season 9 of Apex Legends has finally arrived and there’s much content for players to get stuck into. From the brand new permanent Arenas Mode to the deadly accurate Bocek Bow, it’s fair to say this season is the title’s biggest update yet.

Of course, as with any new Apex Season, a new Legend has been added to the roster and she’s the perfect choice for any players who prefer looking down on their opponents from above.

Valkyrie’s kit certainly isn’t simple to master, but there are a few tips & tricks you can use to get the upper hand over your opponents and dominate your Apex matches in Season 9.

How to use Valkyrie’s abilities

Passive: VTOL Jets

Valkyrie’s Passive ability VTOL Jets allows her to take to the skies for a limited amount of time. To activate her jetpack, you’ll need to press jump while in the air and the ability will propel you upwards.

It’s worth noting that this ability will be set to ‘Toggle’ as default, so you’ll want to head into the settings change it to ‘Hold’ so you have more control while flying above the map. This will allow you to maneuver with your jetpacks more effectively and dodge any enemy fire coming your way.

Keep in mind, your flight duration is determined by the amount of fuel you have which regenerates while you’re on the ground. On top of this, Valkyrie cannot fire her weapons while her jetpacks are activated, so make sure you look to deal damage while you’re falling down to the ground.

Finally, for increased stability in the air, remember that you can switch to flying horizontally, (on PC, hold right-click). Although this is helpful, it does consume the same amount of fuel as flying upwards.

Tactical: Missile Swarm

Valkyrie’s Tactical ability Missile Swarm allows her to fire a set of mini-rockets that disorientates enemies. Although her barrage of explosives looks like it would one-shot an opponent, as with any Tactical in Apex, it’s more utility-based and causes an enemy to be stunned temporarily like an Arc Star.

Similar to a Bangalore Ultimate, this ability is perfect to use before a push with your squad or if you’re looking to disengage from a fight and regroup.

It’s worth noting that Valkyrie’s Tactical has another use when paired with her Passive VTOL Jets. While in mid-air, if you aim your Missile Swarm, her jetpacks will enter a hover mode that uses significantly less fuel. This means you can fly a huge distance without needing to land and offers great scouting potential for your squad.

Remember you’re very loud when using the Jetpacks though, so squads nearby will know exactly where you are.

Ultimate: Skyward Dive

Valkyrie’s Ultimate ability Skyward Dive launches her and her squad into the sky and acts similarly to the redeployment balloons. It also gives everyone using the Ultimate a scanner in the air that shows any enemies below.

This is ideal if you and your squad are far away from the circle and need a quick way to get inside. On top of this, if a gunfight is taking a turn for the worse, it’s a great escape option to deliver your whole squad out of danger.

Just make sure you make use of the enemy scanner in the air so you don’t land in any unwanted trouble.

Valkyrie tips and tricks

1. Don’t overuse your VTOL Jets

There’s no denying that Valkyrie has one of the most fun and satisfying abilities in the game with her Passive. It’s incredibly addictive to glide through the air and look onto the action from above.

However, if you’re looking to pick up wins with the new high-flying Legend, it’s important you know when not to use your jetpack. As Valkyrie, in the air, you’re vulnerable, extremely loud, and any player with a sniper can take you out in an instant, as the flight pattern is predictable.

It’s key to remember that you can’t shoot and fly simultaneously either, so there’s no way of effectively defending yourself while using your jetpacks.

Of course, you should definitely use your VTOL Jets regularly throughout a match, but sometimes it’s better to stay on the ground if you know you’re taking a big risk.

2. Make use of her ability to scout enemies

Positioning in Apex Legends is absolutely key if you want to pick if the victory. Both Valkyrie’s Passive and Ultimate are incredible scouting tools that can allow you to reposition as a team to gain an advantage over your opponents.

Knowing where an enemy squad is heading can be a huge difference-maker in an intense Apex match.

And, you don’t need to have Valkyrie’s Ultimate to be able to use her Skydiving overlay. Simply find the nearest redeploy balloon, and Valk will scan the area as she dives back in.

Despite this, it’s worth keeping in mind that Valkyrie is easily spotted while she’s in the air, so make sure you try to remain undetected or you may spur an enemy squad to close in on your position.

3. Keep tabs on your squad

Similar to Crypto, it’s easy to fly or stray too far away from your squad when you’re playing Valkyrie. The ability to soar above the map can often distract you and cause you to leave your squadmates far behind.

This can have dire consequences if your teammates engage in a gunfight and you’re not there to assist them. In a 2v3 encounter, they’ll likely struggle to come out on top without your help.

Her Ultimate can also cause issues as well, especially if you’re using it solo to travel to the next POI. If you want the squad to come with you, you’ll need to coordinate for them to latch on before you take off.

Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master the new Legend Valkyrie. Before long, you’ll be dominating your enemies from the skies and delivering your squad to victory.

