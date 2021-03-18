How to play Pathfinder in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more - Dexerto

If you’re a fan of finding elevated power positions as well as using the environment to your advantage, Pathfinder is the perfect legend for you to pick up in Season 8.

Season 8 of Apex Legends is upon us and the community is loving the major changes that came with the update. From the overhaul to the King’s Canyon map to the 30-30 Repeater, and of course, the brand new Legend Fuse – there’s certainly a lot to get excited about this season.

Despite all of the new content, there’s no better time to learn how to play another legend in-game, and who better to pick up than the Forward Scout, Pathfinder.

Never failing to put a smile on everyone’s face, Pathfinder’s kit allows him to reach high-up power positions and push enemies from unique angles. Without ado, let’s check out exactly how to play Pathfinder and make the most of his abilities.

How to make use of Pathfinder’s abilities

Passive: Insider Knowledge

Pathfinder’s Passive ability, Insider Knowledge, allows him to scan Survey Beacons located across the map that indicate the location of the next ring.

While Survey Beacons are also usable by Crypto and Bloodhound, Pathfinder will receive a 10-second cooldown reduction to his Ultimate throughout the whole game for each beacon he scans. On top of this, after using a beacon, Pathfinder’s Ultimate will become available to use right away!

Tactical: Grappling Hook

Pathfinder’s Tactical ability is his Grappling Hook and it’s one of the most fun abilities to use in Apex Legends. It’s also one of the hardest to master will require you to spend a lot of time in the Firing Range if you want to use it effectively in every possible scenario.

Not only can this ability be used to reach power positions, but it can also be perfect for pushing an enemy team aggressively from a unique angle.

Keep in mind, the cooldown of Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook is based on the distance that he travels which ranges between 10-30 seconds total.

Ultimate: Zipline Gun

Pathfinder’s Ultimate ability allows him to deploy his very own zipline on the map and is on a 120-second base cooldown. This can be particularly useful when you’re attempting to make it into the ring as quickly as possible.

Although this ability can be used aggressively, it does make you an easy target when traveling across a straight zipline. So, make sure you’re aware of your enemy’s position before you go zip lining into battle.

Pathfinder tips and tricks

1. Use power positions to your advantage

Every single map in Apex Legends is filled with ledges, buildings, and outcrops that can be used to catch an enemy squad off-guard. As Pathfinder, you are one of the few Legends who can access these areas and even use your zipline to allow your team to as well.

In a final circle scenario, positioning yourself above the enemy could be the difference-maker in your squad taking home the win. Make sure you’re using Pathfinder’s dynamic movement to your advantage and putting yourself in the best position to pick up the victory.

2. Don’t stray too far from your team

If you’ve played Pathfinder, you’ll know his Grappling Hook is one of the most dynamic and fun abilities to use in Apex Legends. Once mastered, players can use it to traverse the map and propel themselves long distances.

However, it’s easy to get caught up using Pathfinder’s movement abilities and become isolated from your squad. This can result in you getting taken down with no support from your team.

So, make sure you’re always keeping tabs on the position of your teammates, and don’t swing yourself into inescapable danger.

3. Use your hook to pull in enemies

Although Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook is amazing for traversing the maps of Apex Legends, it can also be used aggressively on enemies. Carrying a shotgun like the Mastiff on Pathfinder is recommended as you can aim your grapple at opponents and pull them in for a devastating amount of damage.

This can incredibly useful in intense close-range encounters and could completely catch an enemy off-guard.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with everything you need to know about the Forward Scout, Pathfinder. It won’t be long before you’re propelling yourself to victory and making some incredible highlight-reel plays with your squad.

