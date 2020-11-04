How to master Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & more - Dexerto

Horizon is one of the most popular Legends in the game and for good reason, the Gravitational Manipulator is powerful as well as fun to play. So, there’s no better time to pick her up and master her kit completely.

The launch of Season 8 in Apex Legends has arrived and it’s brought a host of new content for players to get stuck into. From the brand new Legend Fuse to the overhauled King’s Canyon map, and of course, the 30-30 Repeater rifle.

Despite the major update, there’s one Legend that Apex players seem to absolutely love playing at the moment and that’s Horizon. While the Gravitational Manipulator is a strong pick in any squad, she’s also incredibly fun to play.

So, of course, it only makes sense that you pick her up and start dominating your Apex matches with her diverse and powerful kit.

How to make use of Horizon’s abilities

Passive: Spacewalk

Horizon’s Passive Space Walk increases air control and reduces fall impacts with her custom spacesuit. Although this may seem like a rather insignificant passive, in conjunction with the rest of her kit, it’s incredibly powerful.

Space Walk allows Horizon to push enemies aggressively while falling from heights without any interruption to her gunfire or movement. This aspect of her kit makes her a great Legend for players who love to push enemy squads.

Tactical: Gravity Lift

Horizon’s Tactical ability reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit. The Gravity Lifts lasts for 8 seconds and only has a cooldown of 15 seconds, so make sure you’re using this ability whenever you can.

Gravity Lift is perfect for both aggressive and defensive plays, depending on the situation. Paired with her passive, Horizon can push an enemy squad from the air and catch them completely off-guard.

However, if you’re in a spot of trouble, don’t be afraid to use her Tactical to buy you and your team some time to heal up.

Finally, look for hiding spots and vantage points that you can access with her Gravity Lift. There’s plenty of high-up vantage points on the Olympus map, so make the most of them!

Ultimate: Black Hole

Horizon’s Ultimate deploys N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it and hits them with a graviton blast at the end. The Black Hole has a cooldown of two-minutes and is a perfect zoning tool in gunfights.

A great use of the Ultimate is to throw it at an enemy squad before a push and follow it up with a barrage of throwables, putting out some guaranteed damage. This will weaken your opponents before you arrive and give you a huge advantage in the skirmish.

On top of this, don’t be afraid to use it as a retreat mechanism to block off enemy squads. The ultimate is perfect for blocking off doorways and small corridors so if push comes to shove, it may help you get out of a rough situation.

Combine Gravity Lift with a sniper

Horizon’s Gravity Lift may be perfect for jumping into the middle of a skirmish with an enemy squad, but don’t underestimate its ability to look for long-range picks.

As Horizon can sit at the top of the Gravity Lift, suspended in mid-air, you can use the height to look for takedowns with a sniper. This is a great strategy for when you’re not completely ready to commit to a full push and want to weaken a squad before you head in.

This is perfect for players who are skilled with snipers so make the most of the height provided by Horizon’s tactical.

Use Horizon’s Ultimate to pull enemies out of cover

Although getting catching a full squad in Horizon’s Ultimate is great, using it on singular targets can completely turn a gunfight. Throughout skirmishes in Apex, players constantly look for cover to get shields and heals off.

Instead of pushing directly, throw the Black Hole beside the cover and pull enemies out of hiding, allowing your squad to pick up some easy kills. It may not be a highlight-reel play, but it gets the job done and may be the reason you pick up the victory.

Air-strafe using Gravity Lift

Of course, Horizon’s Tactical is amazing for gaining some height over a set of enemies before a fight but soaring towards your opponents directly isn’t usually the best strategy.

Sliding into Horizon’s Gravity Lift and maneuvering yourself mid-air makes it incredibly hard for enemies to hit you. It’s key you curve and twist while in the air to keep your enemies guessing and give yourself an advantage in the gunfight.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Horizon and her incredibly fun kit. Make sure you use these tricks in your games to dominate your opponents and pick up more wins.

