Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Rampart's Heirloom - Dexerto

A new Apex Legends leak has given players a first look at Rampart’s Heirloom, which appears to be in the very early stages of development.

Season 9 of Apex Legends is now live and the community is getting stuck into all the new content that Legacy has to offer. From the 3v3 chaos of the Arenas to the arrival of Valkyrie onto the game’s roster of Legends, it’s fair to say Respawn hasn’t held back with the latest major update.

However, although Season 9 has only just begun, players are still desperate to find out what new content Respawn has in store for them next. So, as always, data miners instantly got to work searching through the game files trying to any new information for the community.

Well, reliable Apex Legends leaker GarretLeaks has provided players with the first look at Rampart’s Heirloom and it certainly fits the theme of her character.

Rampart’s wrench Heirloom revealed in leak

A leak from GarretLeaks has revealed that Respawn has plans to give Rampart a pipe wrench Heirloom. This would certainly fit the Quick Witted Modder’s theme and give players a satisfying melee weapon to wield.

The leak even includes an image of the Heirloom which is obviously still in early development. The rare item currently has very few textures but it’s clear where Respawn is going with the design.

It’s fair to say that the news of an upcoming Heirloom has got Rampart mains incredibly excited. She was one of the Legends that received no changes in the latest update so fans are pleased she’s getting some attention from the developers.

It’s difficult to know when the Heirloom will be added to the game as it’s clearly nowhere near ready. The item will likely be introduced alongside a special Rampart event that will impact or change one of the game’s maps.

As always, it’s important to take this leak with a pinch of salt, as this design is subject to change and could even be scrapped completely.

Fingers crossed the rare collectible arrives sooner rather than later and gives Rampart players a hefty Heirloom to bash their enemies with.