How to play Lifeline in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more - Dexerto

Lifeline is a staple of most team comps in Apex Legends, so find out how you can save the day as the Combat Medic in Season 8.

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it the 30-30 Repeater, map changes, Legendary Magazines, and a new Legend, Fuse. While Lifeline didn’t receive any changes in the latest update, she continues to be a popular pick across all tiers of play. The Combat Medic boasts excellent survivability and can give her squad the lifesaving heals they need to keep fighting.

Lifeline’s ultimate can also prove incredibly useful for grabbing some powerful attachments, consumables, and gear. Combine this with her defensive passive and heal drone and you have a recipe for all-out success. This Legend may be one of the game’s older characters, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few tips and tricks you can use to increase your win rate.

How to make use of Lifeline’s abilities

Passive: Combat Revive

Lifeline’s Combat Revive enables her to Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates. Unlike the game’s standard revives, the medical drone will deploy a shield in the direction Lifeline is facing. Not only does this enable her to continue fighting her downed teammate’s opponent, but it can also help keep any allies succumbing to a bullet-ridden death.

As a result, you’ll always want to be the one that revives your teammates as the shield can stop all incoming damage if you’ve positioned yourself properly. It’s important to note that the passive’s shield is invincible and can not be destroyed, so don’t be afraid to use it aggressively.

Tactical: D.O.C. Heal Drone

The Combat Medic is known for her healing capabilities and D.O.C. Heal Drone does just that. When activated, Lifeline will send out her drone which will hover in the air and heal all players within three meters. The drone lasts for 20 seconds and will heal 7.5 health per second.

Try to save the Heal Drone when you need to quickly recover any downed teammates’ health or when you’re trying to avoid lengthy Med Kit animations. A well-placed Heal Drone can save your squad and give them the lifesaving heals they need to continue fighting.

Ultimate: Care Package

Once charged, Lifeline can call in a drop pod to a designated location. The Care Package has three item slots and which can feature high-quality attachments, consumables, and gear. While they don’t drop any Legendary weapons, these Care Packages can give you access to some level 3 armor and gun attachments.

Consider using any Ultimate Accelerants you find to help speed up the 360-second cooldown. This is particularly useful in the early-game where having purple armor can greatly increase your chances of winning firefights.

Lifeline tips and tricks

1. Position yourself before reviving

If you wish to really aggravate your enemies and save your squad in the process, then make sure you take full advantage of Lifeline’s passive. Combat Revive is one of the most potent abilities in the entire game as it can singlehandedly sway even the most brutal firefights in your favor.

Whenever a teammate falls in battle, you’ll want to face the incoming fire and begin the revive animation. By doing this, Lifeline’s shield will be able to sponge all the incoming damage, which will make it incredibly difficult for your enemy to hit your fallen comrade.

2. Use your Care Package as bait

While you’ll want to use Lifeline’s ultimate to kit your team out with high-quality gear in the early stages of the game, its overall use greatly diminishes in the late-game. After all, you’ll most likely have decent equipment if you’ve been looting in Kings Canyon’s best landing spots.

Fortunately, Lifeline’s Care Package can still come in handy if you’re willing to get a little creative. Being able to get your hands on free gear is incredibly enticing and most Apex squads will always want to replenish their inventory. As a result, try to lure out any enemies by placing down your Care Package in areas where you believe squads could be lurking.

Once you’ve picked a decent location, simply call in your ult and wait for any players to stray into the area. When your foes begin to loot from the Care Package, simply throw down any aerial bombardments and rain down gunfire to claim some easy kills.

3. Save your D.O.C. Heal Drone

While it can be incredibly addictive to send out your Drone as soon as anyone on your team so much as takes a scrape, Lifeline’s tactical is often best saved for the fiercest of firefights. There’s nothing worse than having your entire team needing heals, only to find that you have to wait another 45 seconds before the drone is off cooldown.

The Heal Drone really comes into its own when you need to get a downed teammate back into the fight. This is particularly important in late-game skirmishes where a downed ally can quickly result in a frustrating loss.

4. Best Legends to team up with Lifeline

Due to Lifeline’s well-rounded abilities and overall utility, this Legend works well in every team comp. However, there are a few Legends that make Lifeline’s death-defying heals even more potent. Gibraltar is arguably the most impactful pick as not only does his dome shield provide even more protection, it also speeds reduces the time of all consumable items.

Next up is Wraith. This shadowy Legend can use her ult to funnel downed opponents away from the front lines and into safety where Lifeline can use her abilities to quickly get them back into shape. Lastly, Wattson’s electrical fences and defensive playstyle can also make countering Lifelines heals incredibly difficult, particularly when you’re set up in a secure position.

If you follow these Lifleline tips & tricks, you’ll be able to save many a life and even grab a few wins in the process. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.