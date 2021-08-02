How to play Seer in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Season 10 of Apex Legends has introduced a brand new Legend to the game and his name is Seer, the Ambush Artist. This powerful character uses his recon-style kit to track enemy positions and hunt his opponents down one by one.

The Apex Legends Emergence update is on the cusp of releasing and players are incredibly excited to check out all of the new content.

From huge changes to the World’s Edge map to the addition of a brand new LMG that uses Thermite Grenades to boost its power, it’s obvious Respawn is hoping that Season 10 will be their biggest update yet.

Of course, as with any new Apex season, a new Legend is set to be added to the roster, and this time his name is Seer. Rather than taking to skies like in Season 9, this time, it’s all about tracking the position of opponents and hunting them down.

While Seer isn’t an easy character to master, those who put time into learning his kit and identify when is best to engage will dominate the competition in their Apex matches.

Contents

How to use Seer’s abilities

Passive: Heart Seeker

Seer’s Passive ability Heart Seeker equips him with a heartbeat sensor that can track and mark enemies directly in front of him. This information is only visible to Seer so it’s key you communicate this information with your squad with pings.

In order to use the Heart Seeker ability, you need to aim down sight or use the same key bind for the action while you do not have a gun equipped.

It’s worth noting that the sensor has a range of 75m which is indicated with a transparent blue outline, so you can track exactly which areas you are covering.

On top of this, Seer can also see enemy shields and health bars which are displayed above the target’s head. This makes it easy to choose which opponents to prioritize, so use this information to your advantage!

Tactical: Focus of Attention

Seer’s Tactical Ability Focus of Attention allows him to summon a tunnel of micro-drones that emit a blast, interrupting enemies. This ability can travel through walls and has a massive 75m range, the same radius as his Heart Seeker Passive.

On top of the disruption, Focus of Attention reveals any enemies hit by the ability for a short period of time and deals a small amount of damage.

Combined with his Passive, it’s easy to engage in fights from afar with Seer’s Tactical and take skirmishes on your terms.

Ultimate: Exhibit

Seer’s Ultimate ability Exhibit is a throwable device that deploys a huge dome around a select target area. Any enemies with the dome moving at high speed are tracked through walls and highlighted in orange on screen.

Keep in mind, enemies can stand still or crouch walk to avoid being detected but this will take some serious discipline to avoid moving at the standard speed.

Similar to Bloodhound, Seer’s Ultimate even shows an opponent’s footsteps so it’s easy to follow the trail and take them down for the kill.

Apex Legends Seer: tips & tricks

1. Wait for the orange indicator when using the Tactical

Combining your Tactical ability with your Passive is key on Seer as it allows you to disrupt targets from behind walls.

When aiming Focus of Attention, hold the ability and wait for the circle to go orange, this means there are targets in the 75m range that are lined up to be hit.

Keep in mind, there is a delay in the detonation of the tunnel, so fast-paced targets may be able to escape the radius and avoid the blast just in time.

2. Focus on interrupting with Seer’s Tactical

While it may be tempting to throw your Tactical out on Seer for the damage, it’s much better to look for interrupts on key abilities or opponents using meds.

During Apex skirmishes, it’s not uncommon for an enemy to retreat and use a Shield Battery or Pheonix Kit. While most Legends struggle to locate these weakened enemies, it’s a walk in the park for Seer with his Heart Seeker Passive.

After finding these low health opponents, interrupt their healing with your Tactical and close in them for the kill.

It’s all about target selection with Seer, why go for the full health target when you can pick off a foe that’s just been tagged?

3. Take care placing Seer’s Ultimate

Similar to Revenant’s Death Totem and Crypto’s Drone, Seer’s Exhibit device can be destroyed after it’s been deployed. This means it’s key you place it in a position where it’s not easily exposed.

As the radius of the Ultimate is a dome, it’s relatively simple for opponents to find the device and destroy it, so avoid placing it in an open area.

It may even be worth guarding the device and waiting for targets to come to you, but it all depends on the situation and where you’re using the Ultimate.

Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master the new Legend Seer. Before long, you’ll be dominating your enemies with microdrones and delivering your squad to victory.

