Apex Legends Season 14 Battle Pass: All skins and Rewards

Like every season, Apex Legends Season 14 also brings a battle pass with new skins, tiers, rewards, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything arriving with the battle pass on August 9.

Apex Legends Season 14 has a ton of fresh content to offer including a new character Vantage, the return of King’s Canyon, and more.

Along with all the new content, a brand new Battle Pass will also make its way to the game. Like always, players will get to claim 100 tiers of rewards, including cosmetics for the latest legend.

Apart from the regular items, new reactive weapon skins will be available with the Battle Pass. Here’s a rundown of everything included with it, starting from free to premium rewards.

How much does the Apex Legends Season 14 battle pass cost?

Similar to previous seasons, the Apex Legends Season 14 battle pass also comes with two variants – Premium Battle Pass and Premium Battle Pass Bundle. The Premium Battle Pass will cost 950 Apex Coins while the Bundle will cost 2,800 Apex Coins.

The pro of buying the Premium Battle Pass Bundle is that you get granted the first 25 levels instantly. However, you may opt for buying the battle pass only. The tiers are easy to grind and there will be enough time to claim all the rewards.

You may even reap the benefits from the battle pass without spending a dime. Respawn has free rewards in plenty for you to claim from the Season 14 battle pass, if you don’t opt for the premium versions. Here’s a rundown of all the free items included with it:

Wattson Character Skin

7 Apex Packs

11 Weapon Skins

4 Load Screens

Trackers for all Legends

2 Music Packs

200 Apex Coins

Season Badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 14 battle pass?

This time, cosmetics for legends like Wraith, Caustic, Bangalore, Horizon, and of course, Vantage will be available. Apart from that, there will also be trackers, banners, and new skydive emotes to collect as well.

Here are all the skins and cosmetics included with the Season 14 Battle Pass:

Vantage

Respawn Entertainment

Wraith

Respawn Entertainment

Caustic

Respawn Entertainment

Bangalore

Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Respawn Entertainment

Grinding battle passes completely reward you with enough Apex Coins to buy next season’s as well at no extra cost. Season 14 is no different as it will give you 1,000 Apex coins upon completion.

You must also remember that you won’t be able to level up the Battle Pass after the season ends. It’s a one-time thing and the prize tracks refreshes with every season.

So, there you have it – that’s the entire collection of Apex Legends Season 14 Battle Pass. For more Apex tips and tricks, make sure to check out our other guides below:

Best guns in Apex Legends | Best Legends to use in Apex Legends – tier list | All leaked Legends and abilities | Apex Legends Heirlooms: How to get Heirloom Shards | How many people play Apex Legends? Player count | Apex Legends FPS guide | Does Apex Legends have cross-progression? | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened | Apex Legends mobile release hub | How to change reticle colors | What is tap strafing in Apex?