Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass: All skins and rewards

As with any new season in Apex Legends, Season 16 will introduce a new Battle Pass that includes plenty of cosmetics to earn, like skins, weapon charms, and rewards. Here’s a breakdown of what players can expect from the Battle Pass on February 14.

Season 16 of Apex Legends is set to shake up the battle royale in some big ways, with revamped Legend classes that give players more defined roles to play and much more.

While Respawn has said the focus on Season 16 is to “evolve the core gameplay experience” some things are still staying the same. Just like in previous seasons, Apex will include a Battle Pass that players can purchase for new cosmetics and rewards.

This new Battle Pass will launch the same day that Season 16 begins—February 14, 2023. Here’s a full rundown of what fans can expect from the new season’s Battle Pass.

How much is the Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass?

Similar to previous seasons, Season 16’s Battle Pass will cost 950 Apex Coins. Alternatively, fans can purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex coins, which will immediately unlock the first 25 levels and the rewards that are tied to them.

For those who aren’t interested in spending money for the Battle Pass, Season 16 also offers free rewards for leveling up as well. These free rewards are as follows:

a Wraith skin

7 Apex Packs

11 Weapon skins

4 Load Screens

Season 16 trackers for all Legends

2 Music Packs

200 Apex Coins

Season 16 Badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass?

Respawn hasn’t revealed the full breakdown of each reward tier just yet, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly the full Battle Pass looks like.

However, the development team did release images for the Battle Pass skins and cosmetics for each Legend in Season 16:

Crypto

Valkyrie

Bloodhound

Mirage

Rampart

It’s also important to remember that players can earn 1,000 Apex Coins by completing the Battle Pass, which will be enough to buy Season 17’s pass whenever the time comes. Of course, fans can instead use those coins in the Apex Legends store to buy premium cosmetics.

