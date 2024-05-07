Apex Legends players “insulted” by Exotic Shard gun skin prices

Season 21 introduces Exotic Shards, a new premium currency for exclusive gun skins, and Apex Legends players aren’t thrilled with the pricing model.

Apex Legends Season 21 is officially underway. Headlined by new Legend Alter, the spooky skirmisher is coming alongside a new battle pass and the usual weapon and Legend balancing passes.

However, one eye-catching addition was Apex doubling down on Artifacts, a sort of universal Heirloom first introduced in the Shadow Society event. These Artifacts require Exotic Shards, a new premium currency, to upgrade.

As players have jumped into the new season, they’ve discovered two bits regarding Exotic Shards: they can be used to purchase gun skins, and Shards cost quite a lot.

In the in-game shop, 10 Shards will cost $10, 50 (40 with an additional 10) will cost $40, and 110 (80 with an additional 30) will cost $80. So with the current skins costing 50 Shards a piece, collecting both would run players $80.

Considering these skins are recolors with a reactive camo thrown on, players are having a hard time justifying the price tag. “I have all the OG versions of both of these guns. Not paying any money for a reskin. And they just gave away this same Flatline skin for free if you did challenges. A different color scheme but same weapon,” one player replied.

Others ripped into Apex Legends’ monetization. One player said: “This game has the worst monetization out of any I regularly play. For the same amount I got 2 Elite and 2 eSport skins in Siege with plenty left over.”

That said, a few of these Exotic Shards will be earnable in events and Battle Passes. At least 10 Shards will be given to players who reach level 89 in this season’s pass, for instance. Though it’d take time to grind out enough shards to get what you want, at least it’s possible.