Apex Legends Season 22 Battle Pass changes explained

Respawn has announced a major overhaul of the Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 22, changing how much players must grind to complete it.

The first major change for players is the length of the Battle Pass. Battle Passes will now be much shorter as its length is attached to splits, instead of an entire season, with 60 levels instead of the usual 110. However, players can still progress past Level 60 to 100, which will upgrade the Battle Pass badges.

Each Apex Legends season consists of two splits, so players will get more rewards overall if they complete both passes regardless of which track of the pass they are on.

Article continues after ad

Respawn is also adding more rewards across the board in each pass and introducing a new Premium+ tier, which costs $19.99. If they complete the new pass, Free track players will receive an additional Epic Character Skin, Weapon Skin, Standing Emote, and 2X Season Rewards.

Article continues after ad

With the new system, premium pass holders will receive 2,400 Crafting Metals, 17 Apex Packs, and three Legends-Thematic Packs. The Premium pass will cost around $11.

The Premium+ tier will have the same rewards as the Premium pass and also include 10 level skins, 2,400 Crafting Metals, 20 Exotic Shards, 17 Apex Packs, two Premium+ Legendary Character Skin Variants, and will grant players access to every Legend during the duration of the Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Apex Season 22 Battle Pass changes.

Respawn also said it removed rewards that were a part of previous Battle Passes, that “frequently weren’t being used.”

The other massive change to the Battle Pass is how players can purchase the tiers. Players can now only buy the pass using real-world currency and no longer use Apex Coins to get the cosmetic bundles.

“The decision to move from AC to real-world currency is not one that we made lightly, but it does allow us to decrease the price of Premium+ for our community,” Respawn said in the announcement.

Article continues after ad

The developer is also allowing players to test the system during the first split of Season 22. All players need to do is drop in and complete a list of challenges during the first two weeks of the new season of content.