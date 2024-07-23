Apex Legends player argues one Battle Pass change is worse than the price

According to some Apex Legends players, price changes aren’t the biggest issue with the controversial Battle Pass update.

Ahead of Season 22’s debut in August, Respawn unveiled a litany of Battle Pass changes that enraged the Apex Legends community.

These changes split the Battle Pass into two parts, meaning two separate passes will feature 60 tiers each instead of the standard 110 levels.

Respawn and EA further altered the original pricing structure, so each half-season Premium pass now costs $10 a pop. Worst still, players will no longer be able to purchase passes with Apex Coins.

A contingent of fans review-bombed Apex on Steam shortly after the news went live, with many user reviews blasting the price-related adjustments.

However, one player argues pricing hardly counts as the update’s worst offense. “The time limitations are the worst thing about the new BP,” wrote Reddit user McManus26.

The Redditor shared their frustration that Apex Legends Season 22 and onward will “increase the already tiring FOMO of the battle pass.”

Casual players who struggle to finish the pass before its end date will have to contend with stricter time limits while being forced to play characters and use weapons they don’t like just to complete challenges.

Since seasons usually last three months, the split season approach means players will have a fraction of that time to grind through 60 tiers worth of Battle Pass content.

The user continued, “The average playtime needed to complete the BP has actually increased, and despite the BP now being a premium-only item, the chances of not finishing it and having items you paid for be taken away is higher than before.”

One person in the replies noted that fans have felt this way for a long time, as some believe paying real money should mean they get to “complete the battle pass on my [their] time.”

Others said they just want adjustments to the “tedious” challenges typically in Battle Passes.

Not everyone agreed, though, with some in the thread saying the pricing overhaul remains the most frustrating aspect of Respawn’s overhaul.

Some said that only purchasing a Battle Pass after completion should solve both problems since it sends a message that they refuse to pay “the mere chance to grind.”

Either way, it’s clear the Apex Battle Pass controversy won’t fade into the background anytime soon.