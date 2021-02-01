 All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update

Published: 1/Feb/2021 20:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

The full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem have finally been released, and they include adjustments to several of the game’s guns, Hop-Up attachments, and more.

The launch of a new season is like Christmas morning for Apex Legends fans, and while most of the focus goes into the new content that gets released, the patch’s changes are also very important to take note of.

As usual, Respawn have implemented some tweaks to several weapons, four to be exact, while also mixing things up when it comes to the fully-kitted rotation, Hop-Ups, attachments and, of course, the brand new Gold-tier magazines.

Everything you need to know about weapon-related changes can be found below.

30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 introduced a brand new weapon called the 30-30 Repeater.

Apex Legends Season 8 weapon buffs & nerfs

Of the four weapons that were touched in the S8 patch, three received some sort of buff: Alternator, Spitfire, and EVA 8. The Alternator’s bullet damage was increased from 15 to 16 while the EVA 8’s rate of fire was upped from 2.0 to 2.1.

As for the Spitfire, the one boost it received was an improvement in bullet damage from 18 to 19. However, the powerful LMG also got nerfed to help balance out the buff – the speed of both the regular reload (2.8 to 3.2) and empty reload (3.33 to 3.8) were both increased.

There was one other gun that got nerfed, the Volt, which saw its bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15.

Spitfire in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire LMG received the most changes in Apex Legends’ Season 8 patch.

Changes to Hop-Ups & attachments in Apex Season 8

Pretty much every start-of-the-season patch includes some sort of tweak to the available Hop-Ups in the game, and S8 is no exception. The Double Tap, which granted an alternative burst fire mode, has been removed from the loot pool.

Alternatively, Anvil Rounds have been added back into the loot pool after being removed in Season 5. This Hop-Up increases the damage of semi-automatic weapons but with every single shot fired using two rounds of ammo and the rate of fire getting reduced.

As for other attachments, the Gold Barrel Stabilizer has been removed from the loot pool; this barrel lowered recoil by 20% and reduced muzzle flash. In place of it now will be the brand new Gold Extended Magazine, which offers the same ammo capacity as the Epic variant but now auto-reloads weapons its attached to after 5.5 seconds of holstering them.

New Gold Mag in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gold Mags are a brand new attachment in Apex Legends Season 8.

Changes to fully kitted rotation in Apex Season 8

Nothing out of the ordinary here – Respawn have yet again shuffled around which weapons get featured in the fully kitted rotation:

  • Removed
    • Wingman
    • Sentinel
    • Havoc
    • G7 Scout
    • Alternator
  • Added
    • R-301
    • 30-30 Repeator
    • Mozambique
    • Longbow DMR
    • Spitfire

One other important thing to note: all indications are that Respawn have chosen to keep the same selections for supply drop-exclusive weapons, meaning that the S8 Heirloom guns will continue to be the Peacekeeper, Kraber, and Prowler.

There you have it – everything you need to know about all the buffs, nerfs, and any other weapon-related changes made in the Apex Legends Season 8 update. The actual patch goes live on Tuesday, February 2, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET which is when all of these adjustments will go into effect.

Apex Legends

What’s in Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass? All tiers, rewards, free items

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:32 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 17:56

by David Purcell
Apex Legends season 8 battle pass
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed all of the tiers and rewards for the Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass, and we’re all in for a period of Mayhem on Kings Canyon. 

The game developers have been hyping up the next major update for some time now. Fuse was confirmed as the next Legend to kick things off, then the 30-30 Repeater rifle was announced, not to mention a whole host of other changes in the Season 8 patch notes.

If you’re one of those players that likes to work through the Battle Pass each season in pursuit of skins and cosmetics, this post should be very helpful for you to set your targets.

By completing daily and weekly challenges, members of the community can progress through the levels using Battle Stars. So, let’s take a look at what we have in store for the next major update.

Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass trailer

Apex Legends Season 8 full rewards tiers list

Confirmed on the official website is the entire list of Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass rewards.

Tiers 1-5

Tiers 6-11

Tiers 12-17

Tiers 18-24

Tiers 25-27

Tiers 28-34

Tiers 35-40

Tiers 41-46

Tiers 47-51

Tiers 52-57

Tiers 58-63

Tiers 64-69

Tiers 70-74

Tiers 75-79

Tiers 80-84

Tiers 85-90

Tiers 91-96

Tiers 97-99

Tiers 100 & 110

Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass: Free items & rewards

As is the case with every season’s Battle Pass, the Season 8 one includes a few items that players can earn for free, without buying the pass:

  • Wicked Intent Octane
  • Seven Apex Packs
  • Season 8 Win Trackers for all Legends

How much does the Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass cost?

There are two ways players can purchase the S8 pass – either the regular version or via a bundle. The cheaper option is to buy it for 950 Apex Coins, which starts you off right at the first tier of the pass. However, you can also buy the bundle for 2,800 Coins and unlock the first 25 tiers instantly, along with the Radical Action Bangalore skin.

The bundle option is considerably more expensive but actually comes with 4,700 Coins’ worth of items and content, so there’s definitely a big bonus that comes with spending the extra money.

A lot has changed since Season 7’s Battle Pass, and it’s not just the leveling system that’s going to experience grand changes for Season 8. There’s a number of other map changes and Legend buffs/nerfs already confirmed, including Explosive Holds which will be dotted around the map and filled with loot.