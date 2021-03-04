Apex Legends finally adding 'no fill' option for solo players - Dexerto

With the release of the Chaos Theory patch on March 9, Apex Legends players will now have a ‘no fill’ option when queuing up for a game, finally giving solo players a chance to avoid teammates, albeit with a bit of a challenge.

If you’ve been craving for a way to play Apex Legends solo, without other players on your team dragging you down, then Respawn has finally addressed those wishes in the new event.

Advertisement

Despite the developer’s desire to keep Apex Legends a team-based game, they recognize the desire of some players not to have to worry about random teammates.

In the Chaos Theory update on March 9, 2021, Respawn are finally adding a “no-fill” option to the matchmaking, which will allow players who want to play by themselves to jump in solo, similarly to how the feature works in other battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Advertisement

How does “no fill” work in Apex Legends?

Activating the feature is pretty simple. An option to “Fill Teammates” will be located above the game mode selection. With the box checked, the game will operate like normal, filling your squad with one or two more people depending on the game mode that you selected.

Advertisement

If you don’t have the “Fill Teammates” option turned on, however, the game won’t search for other players, and you’ll be thrown into a match by yourself.

Of course, you won’t be going into some special “no fill” playlist either, instead you simple won’t have other players on your team, meaning you’ll still have to fight other squads full of however many players your current mode supports.

Advertisement

Apex Legends “no fill” limitations

While the addition of the “no fill” option will seemingly allow for new ways to play the game, Respawn also points out that there are some limitations in place for the option right now.

The biggest one right now is the fact that matches can only have six “no fill” players in total. The developers said this was done in order to not “greatly disrupt…the pacing of the game,” something that’s been a major concern for them for a while now.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends Chaos Theory update patch notes

In addition, the “no fill” option is also not available in Ranked mode, as the focus there still remains very much team-focused. Respawn gave some examples of why you might want to use no-fill:

Focus on completing certain Daily and Weekly challenges

Warm up, drop hot, and get into lots of fights

Challenge yourself—can you win a round of Duos alone? How about Trios?

Experience the latest lore teaser on your own

Explore the map and experiment with characters you haven’t tried before; Take an opportunity to learn a bit more about the game at your own pace.

All in all, while this “no fill” option is a great addition, it’s seemingly the best option that solo players will have. Just as recently as January 2021, Respawn said they wouldn’t be adding a pure Solos mode into the game permanently as it negatively affected the title, so players will just have to live with this option for now.

It’s worth pointing out that anything regarding this feature can change any time, with Respawn tweaking it however they see fit, so don’t be surprised if more restrictions or improvements get put in place as time goes on.