How to open Explosive Holds in Apex Legends on Kings Canyon

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a number of map changes for Apex Legends Season 8, including new Explosive Holds on Kings Canyon filled with rare loot.

The battle royale game’s next major update drops on February 2, bringing with it a new Legend, Fuse, a fresh weapon called the 30-30 Repeater, and other features.

Aside from the new Legend and weapon (check out the early patch notes here), one of the biggest talking points surrounding the content drop has been the state of Kings Canyon. When Fuse arrived on the scene, he brought with him a whole host of party fireworks for the people to enjoy. But, those celebrations were cut short as Maggie sabotaged his arrival and set off explosives all over the map.

Now, we have a completely reshaped Kings Canyon to look forward to, with a whole host of map changes.

How to open Explosive Holds in Apex Legends

One of those changes is the introduction of Explosive Holds in Apex Legends Season 8.

These are going to be dotted around the map and will contain various types of loot, in what sounds very similar to loot vaults on Worlds Edge. To open these new Explosive Holds, it’s a pretty simple process, seen below.

Jump into Kings Canyon, landing near an Explosive Hold. Loot around you for grenades. Throw a Frag Grenade, Thermite or Arc Star at the center of the door. Once it explodes, you will be let inside! Watch out for enemies sneaking in behind you…

What are they?

These are going to provide another great looting opportunity for teams, as it sounds like loads of rare weapons, attachments and other items will be inside.

In an official blog post, Respawn Entertainment said: “When the ship came crashing down, several mobile armories that were being stored in its cargo bay were lost and scattered across Kings Canyon.

“Although they require security clearance to open them, crafty Legends have discovered that a well-placed ordnance can blow those doors open, granting access to weapons, ammo and valuable attachments.”

These will replace the bunkers that were around the map, which have caved in due to the damage of Fuse’s arrival.

It’s not yet been confirmed as to how many of these bunkers will be scattered across the map. Once we have more information in that regard, we’ll be sure to update this page.