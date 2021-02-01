 All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update - Dexerto
All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update

Published: 1/Feb/2021 22:35 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 23:36

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends has a ton of significant changes in Season 8: Mayhem as Respawn have updated several characters with new buffs and nerfs to Wraith, Octane, Mirage, and a lot more.

Respawn have been ramping up to the new chapter of Apex for a long time, and it’s finally culminated into the new character Fuse along with a packed Battle Pass for people to sift through as we jump into the next season.

In addition to the changes implemented to several of the weapons in the game, the developers have made tweaks to a good number of characters as well – eight to be exact – all the details of which can be found below.

Apex Legends Season 8 character nerfs and buffs

Wraith

Wraith has experienced the most success throughout the life of Apex, but she does see some changes to her hitbox in Season 8. Respawn is taking some inspiration from Pathfinder’s Season 7 adjustments to help balance the character even further.

Wraith’s hitbox is now slightly bigger than before, but it’ll still “stay true to her model.” She will retain the Low Profile passive, with most of the changes coming to body and leg hitbox dimensions.

wraith hitbox respawn entertainment apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith’s hitbox is getting slightly bigger in Season 8 around the mid-section and legs.

“The fact remains that her win rate continues to be at the very top as it has since day one,” Respawn wrote. “With Season 7 hitbox adjustments to Pathfinder, we were able to control his power without nerfing his kit. We hope to do the same with Wraith.”

Rampart

From the best to the worst, Rampart hasn’t been doing so well in Apex, according to the devs. The devs are going to increase Sheila’s range of motion from 120° to 180° and bump up her Amped Cover’s health from 1 health point to 45.

Respawn said that they’re going to be “keeping a careful eye on this one,” as it pertains to the reactive power of her wall, but something needed to be done to give Rampart more prominence in the game.

Horizon

horizon apex legends season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon has been a strong character in Apex Legends, alongside Wraith.

While Wraith has historically been the most picked/winningest Legend in the game, Horizon debuted right at the top next to her in Season 7.

Respawn sees this as healthy competition, but are giving a slight nerf to her Gravity Lift that will increase the effective cooldown from 21s to 25s (15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears).

The devs don’t want to completely gut Horizon’s power, though, so they’re going to be monitoring how these changes affect her performance in the game.

Octane

The job just got a lot easier for Octane players who’ve been trying to master the ‘super jump’ with the Launch Pad since Respawn redid the ultimate’s mechanics to include a consistent way of performing the trick.

  • Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).
  • From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

This gives Apex players a more straightforward avenue to get the different jumps off, opening the tactical possibilities for everybody, not just those who’ve practiced a lot with this character.

Caustic

apex legends caustic season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Once Caustic’s team goes down, his Nox Gas goes away.

A quality of life change hit Caustic’s Nox Gas in Season 8 now that Respawn are going to clear up any residual fumes on the battlefield once he dies: “All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.”

This means there’s going to be a new target on Caustic’s back since it gives teams an active incentive to eliminate him first in a fight.

Crypto

Not much has changed with Crypto this time around, but players can no longer stick arc stars to his Surveillance Drone, negating the bomb-delivery service that people have been slightly abusing since it was discovered.

Loba

Loba’s passive ‘Eye for Quality,’ and by extension her Black Market Boutique, can now take a peek inside unopened Care Packages. The devs have expanded the High Society Thief’s ability to steal the Arena’s loot with the change, making her haul a bit more valuable to team comps.

Mirage

mirage apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys will make footstep sounds in Season 8.

Mirage’s decoys will officially have footsteps in Apex Legends. Previously this change was announced in the Fight Night patch notes, though the studio admitted the notification went out early and should have been saved for Season 8.

Those are the complete changes coming to Apex Legends Season 8 update once the patch officially lands on Tuesday, February 2, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Apex Legends

Unreleased Apex Legends weapon spotted in Season 8 dev stream

Published: 1/Feb/2021 21:56

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

During the Apex Legends Season 8 dev livestream, what appears to be a brand new weapon can be seen for a brief moment in the background, prompting speculation that this could be a future gun in the game.

While this trend has certainly slowed down over the past year, Respawn do like to introduce new weapons at the start of seasons, like the 30-30 Repeater rifle for Season 8. However, we may have gotten a sneak peek at another gun the devs have lined up for a future release.

From the brief moment when it’s visible in the dev stream, the unreleased weapon is shown to have a bullpup design, which means the action and the magazine are located behind the trigger. It seems to be incredibly bulky but it’s hard to tell considering how short it appears on screen.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
The new weapon doesn’t look like anything in the game currently, with a big, bulky, bullpup design.

Not surprisingly, the devs never show the gun in action, mention it, or even draw attention to it in any way, so there’s really nothing to tell about the weapon itself.

Given its size, it is most likely some sort of an assault rifle, which would make sense considering there’s only been one AR added post-launch – the Havoc, right before Season 1, all the way back in February of 2019.

If this does end up being a teaser for some future weapon, it wouldn’t be the first time Respawn have engaged in such tactics. The aforementioned 30-30 Repeater was actually first spotted in the Season 6 dev stream, so two seasons prior to it being released, which means this mysterious new one might not be unveiled until Season 10, or even beyond that.

Or the devs could be just sending everyone on a wild goose change, not like they haven’t before… right? (ahem, Forge anyone?)

Here’s hoping we learn more about the weapon soon, however, as fans will surely be eager to get their hands on it after their done with the Repeater.