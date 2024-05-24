Wind Breaker drops new Gojo reference after shocking twist in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261

After the latest twist in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 shocked the whole fandom, Wind Breaker just dropped a Gojo reference that has viewers remembering the beloved character.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently trending all over the world after its shocking twist in Chapter 261. The popular character Satoru Gojo comes back from the dead, but with a catch: Gojo isn’t himself anymore, as his body is now a vessel for Yuta Okkotsu.

While fans are still reeling from this, the new anime Wind Breaker has a scene in its newly released Episode 8 that nods to Gojo, showing Hajime Umemiya as his fight against Choji Tomiyama begins.

Since his first introduction in the Wind Breaker anime, Umemiya caught viewers’ attention with his striking similarities to Gojo. Like Gojo, he has white hair and is one of the strongest characters in his series. They also share the same Japanese voice actor: Yuichi Nakamura.

Other than that, they are both cheerful characters with a streak of goofiness. But when the situation calls for it, both Umemiya and Gojo stand up to the occasion.

The death of Gojo had a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans upset. So, Umemiya’s presence in the Spring 2024 anime has acted as a fond reminder of Gojo for them. However, one certain scene in Wind Breaker Episode 8 takes the similarity between Gojo and Umemiya to a whole other level.

Bofurin’s leader Umemiya begins his fight against Shishitoren’s leader Tomiyama, which is expected to be intense since both characters are very powerful. Just as the fight begins, Umemiya says, “I’m 100% sure I won’t lose.”

This line reminds fans of Gojo’s famous line just as he’s about to begin his fight against Sukuna: “Nah, I’d win.” Hearing this line in the voice of Yuichi Nakamura, who’s also the voice behind Gojo, makes viewers remember the popular character all the more.

Fans can’t keep calm after noticing this similarity as one user comments on X, “This is the universe where Gojo wins.”

Another user shares, “I got mad chills.” A third fan adds, “Good enough, welcome back, Gojo.”

Now that Gojo’s return is canonically impossible in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are rooting for Umemiya. What happens in his fight with Tomiyama will be revealed in Episode 9, scheduled to air on May 30, 2024.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024. For more Jujutsu Kaisen, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, the strongest characters Sukuna defeated, and every new character in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.