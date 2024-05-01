TV & MoviesAnime

Gojo fans will love this new Spring 2024 anime — here’s why

Tulisha srivastava
Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo and Wind Breaker UmemiyaCrunchyroll

A new Spring 2024 anime has one character that Gojo fans will absolutely adore — here’s what you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most beloved character died in the battle of the strongest against Sukuna. Gojo fought the strongest sorcerer in history as soon as he was unsealed from the Prison realm. The battle lasted for 14 chapters and ended with Gojo’s defeat.

Even though it’s been a few months since Gojo died, Jujutsu Kaisen fans still adore him the most. After all, Gojo has been among the most popular characters since the beginning, and his death was off-screen, which doesn’t give fans the closure they want.

However, although Gojo may not return, there’s a new Spring 2024 anime with a character just like him. Gojo fans have all the reasons to love him, and his appearance isn’t the only reason they’re similar.

Wind Breaker’s Umemiya Hajime is similar to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Satoru

Spring 2024 anime Wind Breaker UmemiyaCrunchyroll

Apart from the white hair, Umemiya Hajime and Satoru Gojo share a lot of similarities. Both characters are voiced by Yuichi Nakamura in the Japanese subbed version. Furthermore, they’re both among the strongest characters in their series. They both always have cheerful personalities too, but they also stand their ground when things get serious.

As the strongest, Gojo and Umemiya have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders. Umemiya is the leader of Bofurin and has to be the strongest fighter among them to protect the town. If there’s one major difference between Gojo and Umemiya, it’s how every Furin openly respects him.

Meanwhile, Gojo’s students cherish him but don’t actively express their respect for him. Their interactions are mostly funny, and many fans like that.

What is the plot of Wind Breaker?

Wind Breaker animeCrunchyroll

Based on the popular manga by Satoru Nii, Winter Breaker follows Haruka Sakura, who avoids weaklings and is only interested in the strong. He has been ostracized by everyone for his unusual looks. Hence, Haruka joins Furin High School, which is infamous for having degenerates known for their brawling strength.

They use their strength to protect their town. However, Haruka doesn’t want to be a hero and only wants to fight his way to the top. But when he moves to the town, he realizes that the group called Bofurin always fights for the sake of protecting the town.

Wind Breaker was released on April 5, 2024, and you can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is still awaiting a release window, and it will not have Gojo since he will continue to be sealed inside the Prison Realm. Hence, watching Wind Breaker is a good anime for Gojo fans if you’re missing him.

If you want to know more about upcoming Spring 2024 anime, check out our list of the 15 best upcoming anime.

