Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Every new character

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has already been announced following the final episode of the anime’s second season. With the next season adapting the Culling Game Arc from the manga, here we have listed every significant new character who will debut in the next installment.

Season 2 of JJK was nothing short of astounding; with each episode, the anime stunned us with the fantabulously choreographed fights and mesmerizing animation.

However, the gripping season also made us shed tears with the tragic deaths of some of our favorite characters, such as Nanami and Nobara.

Article continues after ad

Even though their absence will be felt for the rest of the series, let’s not forget that the upcoming installment will show up with several new characters – here’s who you should look forward to seeing. Spoilers to follow…

Article continues after ad

1. Hiromi Higuruma

Viz Media

Hiromi Higuruma made a cameo appearance in the 143rd chapter of the manga before appearing in Chapter 158, titled Kogane. He is a lawyer turned sorcerer who was born as a non-curse user. However, Kenjaku gave him the limitless powers his intellect helped him master. Before receiving the abilities, Higuruma used to fight for justice in the courtroom. The analyzing skills he boasts make him a potent lawyer who would do anything to protect the ones who are immorally blamed.

Article continues after ad

In the Culling game, he exorcised several deadly curses before entering Colony No. 1, and after entering the colony, he effortlessly killed the players who tried to attack him. Initially, he served as the antagonist during the Culling Game Arc, but later, he joined hands with the good guys of the series, including Yuji Itadori.

Article continues after ad

2. Fumihiko Takaba

Viz Media

Fumihiko Takaba is a comedian-turned-sorcerer who was revived by Kenjaku during the Culling Game Arc. His ambition is to be a comedian and entertain people with his jokes, even though they aren’t funny enough. His goofy personality often makes him look silly to others, so no one sees him as a worthy opponent.

Article continues after ad

However, the manga has revealed that his Cursed Technique has the potency to overwhelm even the strongest sorcerers like Gojo Satoru, only if Takaba learns to hold the grasp on it.

3. Reggie Star

Viz Media

Like many other ancient sorcerers, Reggie was also reincarnated by Kenjaku to participate in the Culling Game. He will be seen as a robust antagonist in JJK Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Reggie Star’s most powerful tool is his mind, which allows him to trick people and use them for his cunning motives. In the Culling Game, his sharp mind helped him quickly adapt to the game’s environment. He started allying with the strong players while eliminating the ones who, according to him, weren’t worthy enough to be a part of the game.

Article continues after ad

4. Chizuru Hari

Viz Media

Chizuru Hari is one such player of the Culling Game who got the chance to be an ally to Reggie Star. However, he didn’t get the opportunity to display his true potential in the game, as Megumi overpowered him before he could do so.

Article continues after ad

Chizuru Hari confronted Megumi when the negotiation between the latter and Reggie Star couldn’t come to a fruitful conclusion. In the conflict, he underestimated Megumi without knowing much about him, and this led to his brutal death.

Article continues after ad

5. Iori Hazenoki

Viz Media

Here is another sorcerer from ancient times who joins Reggie Star’s group before the arrival of Megumi and Yuji Itadori in Colony No. 1. Initially, he fights Megumi Fushiguro alongside the other members of Reggie’s group, but later he gets involved in a one-to-one fight with the comedian, Fumihiko Takaba. The latter does not miss any opportunity to distract Hazenoki with his goofy tactics.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hazenoki comes from a more brutal era than anyone else on this list, and that’s why he is one of the most violent sorcerers who participated in the game. His core nature also makes him an excellent tool for Reggie Star to eliminate the players who stand in his way.

Article continues after ad

6. Charles Bernard

Viz Media

Compared to other characters on the list, Charles Bernard comes from a different background and never thought of getting involved in the sorcery world. He was a mangaka who was passionate about his dreams until he was forcibly brought to the Culling Game.

As Charles was only ambitious about his work as a manga creator, he struggled to find a good reason to fit in the game. So, when Kinji Hakari confronts him, he asks him to give him a good reason to fight. When the latter criticizes Bernard’s artworks, he gets the motivation to kill the opponent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

7. Rokujushi Miyo

Viz Media

Rokujushi Miyo is one such player of the Culling Game who isn’t passionate about anything other than sumo wrestling. That’s because he belongs to an era that used to see sumo as a regular thing, so Miyo usually gets frustrated when he doesn’t find anyone to wrestle with in the modern era.

His wrestling abilities make him a formidable foe for someone like Maki Zenin, who has immense powers. He dodged her attacks by surpassing her speed and defeated her in several sumo matches. Apart from her, he also injured the cursed Naoya with a powerful headbutt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Hagane Daido

Viz Media

Hagane Daido is an older adult who boasts exceptional sword-wielding ability. Despite being a non-curse user, he can still square up to a Jujutsu sorcerer, thanks to his swordsman skillset. Like Rokujushi Miya, Hogane overwhelmed Maki Zenin and Naoya with minimum effort.

Hogane Daido’s swordsman skill makes him a worthy player in the Culling Game – so, it’s set to be a thrilling experience when he fights his opponents in JJK Season 3.

9. Hana Kurusu

Viz Media

Hana Kurusu is one of the most exciting characters who will appear in JJK Season 3. That’s because she shares her body with an incarnated sorcerer, Angel. Hana participates in the Culling Game to help Angel kill the other incarnated sorcerers and the king of curses, Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hana gains the ability to fly from Angel, and her CT lets her nullify every other curse around her. So, she can fly quickly across every barrier using the powers. However, Hana never uses her powers to harm others; instead, she utilizes them to rescue people.

10. Dhruv Lakdawalla

Viz Media

With the unique ability to incarnate himself, Dhruv had contributed massively to the oldest war in Japan, called the Civil War of Wa. His physical prowess helped him to overthrow Japan single-handedly during the war.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, in the Culling Game, he successfully earns 91 points and proves himself a formidable opponent for the special grade cursed spirit, Kurourushi. In the manga, Dhruv is confronted by Yuta Okkotsu, and the fight provides a clear picture of his powers.

Article continues after ad

You can check out a few of our other lists below and our other anime coverage here: