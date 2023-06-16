Why isn’t there One Piece Episode 1066 this week?

One Piece’s Wano Saga has been releasing one epic episode after another. Following Sanji’s and Zoro’s battles, the series is now focusing on Kid and Law’s battle against Big Mom. Here’s why there is no One Piece Episode 1066 this week.

One Piece recently released a recap episode instead of Episode 1066. It will feature Law and Kid stopping Big Mom from joining Kaido in battle. The series has deviated from Luffy and Kaido’s fight for a while now as fans witness the other major battles.

Article continues after ad

The previous episode teases the fight against the Yonko Big Mom as Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid join hands to stop her from interfering in Luffy’s battle. One Piece Episode 1066 is supposed to cover.

Although hiatuses in One Piece episodes and manga chapters aren’t rare, it’s rare that the episode will be replaced by recaps. Delve deeper to find out why there isn’t One Piece Episode 1066 this week.

One Piece Episode 1066 is delayed for Luffy’s Gear 5 episode

Viz Media

One Piece Episode 1066, titled “The Main Attraction is Coming! Ultimate Attack of Shockwave and Magnetism,” will release on June 25 at 9:30 am JST. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the reason for the delay, it is highly likely that it is because the production studio needs to air Luffy’s Gear 5 on One Piece Day.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Day has been held on July 21 and 22 every year since 2017. Last year, One Piece Film: Red was released during this time, which became a global hit. Therefore, following that, the series needs to introduce something equally great, if not more, for this year’s celebration.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

One Piece Void Century | One Piece Thriller Bark shadows theory | One Piece’s chapter 1085 | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree