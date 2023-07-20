Why isn’t there a One Piece Episode 1070 this week?

With Luffy’s Gear 5 just a couple of episodes away, One Piece intrigues fans about the upcoming episodes. Sadly, One Piece Episode 1070 takes a break this week.

One Piece recently featured another surprising defeat of our favorite pirate, who was hit by a devastating surprise attack from a CP0 agent. This sudden move turns the tide of the battle again as Luffy collapses, declaring Kaido the winner.

The episode couldn’t have ended with a worse cliff-hanger. Thousands of people are counting on Luffy to win the battle and end the nightmare that befell Wano over twenty years ago. The title of One Piece Episode 1070 is “Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind.”

The episode will feature the resolve of the people in Wano as well as the Straw Hats’ allies. They bravely stand their ground despite having their hopes shattered. Delve deeper to find out why the upcoming One Piece episode was delayed.

One Piece Episode 1070 was delayed due to an issue with the TV schedule

One Piece Episode 1070 is delayed because of some broadcasting issue, though the details remain unknown. Since Crunchyroll adds new episodes as soon as it’s broadcasted, the global release date has been pushed back for a week. The episode will air on 30 July 2023 at 9:30 am JST.

The upcoming episode will likely feature the first glimpse of Luffy’s Gear 5, with Zunesha monologuing the return of Joy Boy. The official debut of Gear 5 is supposed to take place in Episode 1071. However, the upcoming episode will only feature the lower half of Luffy’s face will be shown, emphasizing his huge grin. There will also be steam coming out of his mouth while an unknown substance envelopes him.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

