Why isn’t there One Piece chapter 1096 this week?

The recent chapter features the shocking God Valley flashback, and the upcoming chapters will continue to unveil more secrets. However, the manga doesn’t release One Piece chapter 1096 this week.

One Piece manga is currently revealing the truth behind the legendary God Valley Incident that changed history. It marked the alliance between the Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Marine Hero Monkey D. Garp.

Not only that, but the strongest pirate in the sea, Rocks D. Xebec, also met his end there. The recent chapter sheds light on Kuma’s past as well as the tournament in God Valley 38 years ago. The chapter ends with the introduction of a new character, Jinny, who is creating quite a buzz on social media.

The upcoming chapter will surely be more exciting as the series will continue to unveil dark secrets about the God Valley Incident. Delve deeper to find out why there isn’t One Piece chapter 1096 this week.

Why One Piece chapter 1096 is delayed

One Piece chapter 1096 will be released on October 29 at 12:00am JST. Shonen Jump will not have any breaks for the rest of the year. Therefore, the delay is likely because of Oda’s schedule.

Eiichiro Oda is the executive director of the live-action series. His efforts paid off, as the series was a massive global success. Season 2 has recently been announced and is currently under production. Needless to say, Oda will contribute to the sequel as well.

Following the premiere of the first season, he promised to focus more on the manga. Before the frequent breaks, he would usually take a break after every 3-4 weeks, just like most mangaka. However, this time, he released two consecutive chapters before going on another hiatus.

The first arc of the Final Saga has been nothing less than astounding so far. The story has progressed so much in the Egghead Island arc as we learn more about the Void Century, the secret name “D,” the existence of God’s Knights, and so much more.

The manga started the God Valley flashback in the recent chapter, so there’s no doubt we will continue to see more of it in the upcoming weeks. Furthermore, the series will likely reveal more about the new character, who fans believe to be either Luffy’s or Bonney’s mother.

