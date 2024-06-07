One Piece anime announces delay before major fight

One Piece fans are awaiting the face-off between Shanks and Kid, but the anime has announced a sudden delay.

The One Piece anime will soon feature the best Shanks moment as he faces off against the Kid Pirates for the second time. The first time the Kid Pirates challenged him, they lost before even getting a glimpse of the Yonko. What’s more, Kid lost an arm and had to retreat.

The Straw Hat, Heart, and Kid Pirates parted ways after their brief alliance in Wano. The Kid Pirates then traveled to Elbaf and again challenged the Red Hair Pirates. However, the loss was much worse. We also saw Shanks using Roger’s technique, ‘Divine Departure,’ on Eustass Kid. This attack instantly defeated Kid and Killer, who stepped in to save his captain.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Episode 1107 will end with the Red Hair Pirates and the Kid Pirates preparing for the battle. Shanks is about to leave Elbaf, but the Eustass Kid challenges him first. The anime will soon cover the full fight, but not before an unexpected delay.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Episode 1107 will be released on June 9, 2024, as per the regular schedule. However, the anime will broadcast a special recap episode on June 16, 2024. The recap will focus on the four Yonkos. Luffy and Buggy only recently gained their titles, while Blackbeard became one after the Summit War. Meanwhile, Shanks has been a Yonko for several years.

Article continues after ad

One Piece has a lot fewer fillers compared to other long-running series. The anime often airs recaps every few weeks to stay a little behind the manga. This helps Toei have enough material to adapt in the long run and avoid fillers altogether.

You can check out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1117. For more Straw Hats shenanigans, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth, and our list of the 10 strongest One Piece characters.