One Piece Episode 1066: Release date & spoilers

The recent chapter of One Piece steers away from Luffy vs. Kaido as the series emphasizes the fight against Big Mom. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1066.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable moments. Luffy and Kaido’s fight has taken a side seat as the series features all the other ongoing battles in Wano.

The recent episode teases the fight against the Yonko Big Mom as Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid join hands to stop her from interfering in Luffy’s battle. If Law and Kid fail in stopping Big Mom, she will fight alongside Kaido, which will dramatically decrease the chances of their victory.

The upcoming episode will primarily focus on Law’s and Kid’s fight against Big Mom. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1066.

One Piece Episode 1066 will release on June 25 at 9:30am JST. A recap episode will be released on June 18 2023 instead of Episode 1066. The recap episode will be about Law and Kidd vs. Big Mom’s previous episodes scenes.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1066 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1066, titled “The Top Billing is Coming! Deadly Attack of Shockwave and Magnetism” will cover scenes from chapter 1039. After Eustass Kid launches a powerful Punk Corna Dio” against Big Mom, the bystanders wonder if she’s alive.

Amid all that chaos, Law and Kid begin to bicker as usual while Big Mom regains her strength. She stops underestimating Law after his “Shock Wille” breaks some of her ribs. On the other hand, Law has enough strength left for one powerful attack.

Big Mom uses an extremely powerful attack, “3000 leagues of misery” against the duo, only to have Law turn the tables using his “Takt” by dropping a tower on her head. This time, Big Mom is enraged by Law constantly getting the upper hand against her.

As Law loses the last of his strength, Kid again uses a powerful attack against Big Mom all the while bickering with Law. As the hot-headed pirate is about to launch his most powerful attack, Law declares that Big Mom’s era is over.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

