Why isn’t there One Piece Episode 1079 this week?

One Piece Episode 1079 will feature Wano celebrating Kaido and Orochi’s defeat. However, there won’t be a new episode this week.

One Piece anime is currently nearing the end of its epic Wano Country Saga. The fight between Luffy and Kaido has already ended. Now, Wano finally has a reliable Shogun, Kozuki Momonosuke. After twenty years of suffering, Wano will be led by its rightful leader.

The narrator explains that Momo will become one of the most outstanding leaders in Wano despite taking the throne at such a young age. With the Kozuki clan restored and the heir claiming his rightful title, all there’s left to do is celebrate the victory before the Straw Hats depart for another adventure.

However, the troubles in Wano are far from over, as another threat heads towards Wano. The anime will soon be transitioning into the Final Saga. However, One Piece Episode 1079 has been delayed since the recent episode didn’t show a preview. Delve deeper to find out the reason.

Why One Piece Episode 1079 has been delayed

One Piece Episode 1079 will officially air on October 15. Although there has been no official announcement, the delay is because of the studio. Since there’s a recap episode broadcasting next week, it means that there isn’t any other programming lined up for that time slot.

On October 8, a recap episode from Bartolomeo’s POV will be broadcast. Here’s a look at the preview:

The recap episode is titled: “Luffy-senpai Support Project! Barto’s Secret Room 4!” It will feature the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido with Bartolomew’s narration. One Piece Episode 1079 is titled “The Morning Arrives! Luffy and Everyone’s Relaxation!”

It will adapt chapter 1052 from the manga, featuring the celebration banquet held by the Kozuki Clan. Gorosei will also make an appearance, expressing their worries about Wano still being closed off from the world. Additionally, all the pirates and Samurai fighting against Kaido and his crew are almost healed.

Peace within Wano is restored, and the children are learning the true history of the Kozuki Clan and not the one Orochi forged. Additionally, Scratchmen Apoo brings the new bounties of Luffy, Law, and Kid. However, the upcoming episode will not reveal that. The episode will end with a new enemy heading toward Wano.

