Why isn’t there One Piece Episode 1074 this week?

One Piece Episode 1074 will be another thrilling Gear 5 episode featuring the battle between Luffy and Kaido. However, there won’t be a new episode this week.

One Piece is currently featuring the highly-anticipated Gear 5 episodes. The latest episode sidelines the main battle for a bit as it focuses on Raizo and Jinbe while they try to save Onigashima.

Since Onigashima is burning, thousands of lives are in danger. Thankfully, Raizo and Jinbe come forward to save everyone. The episode ends after showing Luffy and Kaido suggesting that the fight will continue in the next episode.

The upcoming episode will feature some of the best moments of the fight. As such, the series couldn’t have chosen a worse time for a sudden delay. Keep reading to find out the reason.

Why One Piece Episode 1074 is delayed

One Piece Episode 1074 will officially air on 3 September. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the delay, the reason is the same as chapter delays. Since there’s a recap episode broadcasting next week, it means that there isn’t any other programming lined up for that time slot.

Earlier this month, creator Eiichiro Oda clarified the reason for the consecutive chapter delays is the live-action series. However, fans didn’t expect the episodes to get delayed as well. The live-action will start streaming on Netflix on 31 August.

On 27 August, a recap episode from Bartolomeo’s POV will be broadcast. Here’s a look at the preview:

Oda has been part of Netflix’s live-action production since the very beginning and overlooks every minor detail to ensure that there will be no compromises in the series. Because of this, the upcoming episode is delayed right in between the battle.

One Piece Episode 1074 is titled “Believe in Momo – Luffy’s Final Big Move”. As the title suggests, it will focus on Momonosuke. Now that Onigashima is at risk of falling, thousands of lives are again in danger. The burden falls on Momo, who gives it his all to keep the island afloat. He remembers his mother’s final words, who asked him to rebuild the Kozuki Clan.

The heartbreaking scene features the moment when Oden castle is on fire, and Toki prepares to send Momo and the others to the future using her devil fruit ability. One Piece Episode 1074 will also briefly feature Roger, as Kaido undermines the powers of a devil fruit while using the Pirate King as an example.

