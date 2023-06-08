One Piece’s chapter 1086 reveals Imu’s name

One Piece unveils several mysteries in the Reverie flashback in the recent chapters of the Final Saga. Imu’s name and identity, which no one would’ve been to figure out until now, are finally revealed – and it’s something no one would have expected.

In One Piece, ever since Imu’s introduction, fans can’t stop wondering about the true identity of the world’s sovereign. They are someone who shouldn’t even exist in the first place, and they hold higher authority than even Gorosei.

Although One Piece’s chapter 1085 briefly featured Nefertari Cobra mentioning one of the 20 rulers having the name Imu, he couldn’t continue any further. It was obvious Imu didn’t want Nefertari Cobra to utter his real name.

However, the recent chapter sure surprises fans when not only does Ivankov reveal Imu’s name but also speculates about their immortality. Delve deeper to learn what One Piece’s chapter 1086 revealed about Imu’s name and identity.

Imu’s name and speculation about their immortality in One Piece

After hearing the name Imu, Ivankov mentioned the name of Saint Imu of House Nerona. Ivankov has reason to believe that the world’s ruler is none other than an immortal being who has been alive since the Void Century.

Furthermore, Ivankov also showed a book to Sabo and talked about an ability that can grant eternal youth. It’s most likely the Op-Op Fruit since it’s the only known ability in the world to grant such a ridiculous power.

Ivankov believes that someone in history must have used this devil fruit before. And the one benefiting from its power doesn’t need to worry about death. It could be a possibility that the Imu is just a name that two people of different era share. However, the chances of that happening are too low.

Almost everything about Imu still remains a mystery. However, at least fans are one step closer to finding out more about them after learning their name. Furthermore, the chapter also features Gorosei mentioning something about the “world’s creator.”

The world the people know today was created 800 years ago when the World Government was established. Therefore, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Imu, the one at the center of it all, the world’s creator.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

