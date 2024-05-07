Korean rapper goes viral for bringing Yuji Itadori to Met Gala 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are losing their minds as famous Korean rapper Hyunjin dressed like Yuji Itadori at the Met Gala 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen is slowly taking over the world with its popularity. After becoming one of the most sold manga and most viewed anime in Japan, the series went on to create a world record as the most in-demand animated series in the world.

Now the franchise has spread its influence to celebrities, at least that’s where the series’ fans are saying. The anime appeared in the spotlight once again after the Met Gala 2024 yesterday. Amidst the numerous celebrities and their gorgeous dresses, Korean boy band Stray Kids made history as the first K-pop group to ever attend a Met Gala.

The singers also caught the attention with their outfits. They attended the event representing the designer brand Tommy Hilfiger and all wore outfits from the label. Their black themed attires reminded the internet of the black jujutsu high uniforms the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen wear.

However, it’s Stray Kids’ lead singer Hyunjin who caught the most attention. Unlike his bandmates, his outfit was highlighted with a red collar. There is also a golden button at the front.

Anime fans instantly noted the similarity between the outfits of Hyunjin and Yuji Itadori. Protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji wears a jujutsu high uniform a little different from his peers. The red hoodie collar with his black uniform is a signature style for the anime character.

This similarity has the internet abuzz, with many commenting on how on-point the red collar and the golden button on Hyunjin’s outfit are. Some fans are calling it “Met Gala debut of Yuji”. Someone even pointed out that Hyunjin and Yuji have the same birthday – March 20.

“Yuji Itadori arrives at Met Gala,” an X user jokingly wrote.

“Please, from the collar to the button, it’s so on-point,” said another fan.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought this,” commented a third.

Jujutsu Kaisen's influence seems to be ever-expanding.